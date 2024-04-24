Weekly newspaper disappears

The former editor and publisher of The Putnam County News & Recorder says the 158-year-old newspaper has been sold but the identity of its new owners is a mystery and the Cold Spring weekly was not published on Wednesday (April 24).

Douglas Cunningham told readers on April 17 that he was retiring and had sold the newspaper. He did not identify the buyers and, when reached by email, declined further comment.

Cunningham purchased The PCNR and The Putnam County Courier in December 2016 from Roger Ailes, then chairman and CEO of Fox News, and his wife, Elizabeth, who owned a home in Philipstown. At the time, Cunningham was the editor and associate publisher. His wife, Sheila, became the majority owner. The Courier, which dates to 1841 and was published on Tuesdays, also did not appear this week.

“We are retiring,” wrote Cunningham, who lives in Beacon. “We have grandchildren now. We have appreciated your reading, your support and your encouragement. I hope you’ll provide the same support to the new owners.”

Eric Gross, who has been a reporter for The PCNR and The Courier for decades, said he planned to continue contributing to both papers. He would not comment on the identity of the new owners.

The PCNR’s Facebook page has been taken down, and the most recent posts to its Twitter and Instagram accounts are from 2023. Its website was last updated on April 16.

The paper was founded in March 1866 as The Cold Spring Recorder by Charles Blanchard, who promised readers “a family journal devoted to the dissemination of general and local news, and the impartial discussion of questions of public interest.”

He sold the paper in 1867 to a group of residents who appointed the village postmaster, Sylvester Beers Allis, as editor. Nearly 20 years later, in 1886, a county history reported that The Recorder, now owned by Allis, was “independent in politics, fearless in expression of opinion and has an extensive circulation.”

In 1938, The Recorder merged with The Putnam County News, founded five years earlier, to form The Putnam County News & Recorder. In 1965 the paper adopted the motto — “We are 100 Years Old — But New Every Wednesday” — for its centennial.

Roger Ailes purchased The PCNR from Brian O’Donnell in 2008, and Elizabeth Ailes became publisher. In early 2009 the Ailes bought The Courier, which had stopped publishing six weeks earlier.