Mahopac: Man Accused of Filming Girls

A Mahopac man was arrested on April 18 and accused of secretly filming girls as they used a bathroom in an unnamed Putnam County park in 2018 and 2019.

John Towers, 54, was charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. According to investigators, Towers placed hidden cameras in a bathroom; they said they seized more than 800 videos while searching his residence.

Towers was out on bail after being arrested on March 29 on six counts related to child pornography.

Warwick: Sheriff Seizes Illegal Gun

Police seized an illegal gun that was mentioned during testimony in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

In January, Carroll said on the stand during the civil trial that she kept an unlicensed revolver by her bed at her Orange County home. Police Chief John Rader told Mid Hudson News on April 14 that he visited Carroll at her home soon after her testimony, and that she surrendered the weapon until she could obtain a pistol permit.

Orange County: Calls for Legislator to Resign

A member of the Middletown Common Council member called on an Orange County legislator who has not attended a meeting since 2022 to return to work or resign.

Joel Sierra earns $29,000 annually plus benefits but has been unable to attend sessions because of an injury he received as a Middletown city fireman, according to Mid Hudson News, which said it could not reach Sierra for comment. The Middletown mayor has also called for Sierra to be removed or resign.

Poughkeepsie: Shelter Employee Charged with Dealing

A Poughkeepsie woman who worked as a security guard at a homeless shelter was arrested on April 4 and charged with selling cocaine to residents.

Police said undercover agents purchased cocaine on multiple occasions at or near the Webster House Overnight Emergency Housing, also known as “The Pods,” from Marlene Sosa, 32, who worked for a contractor, Hudson River Housing. Residents alerted police.

Newburgh: College Donates Buildings

Mount Saint Mary College last month donated the buildings at 417 and 419 Liberty St. to Habitat for Humanity for development into affordable housing.

Habitat said college students who work on the sites to convert them into homes by April 2025.

Dutchess: 12 Drug Dealers Convicted

The New York attorney general announced earlier this month the convictions of 12 defendants who flooded communities in the Hudson Valley and Capital Region with heroin and methamphetamine disguised as prescription drugs, cocaine and counterfeit Xanax pills.

The dealers were arrested following an 11-month investigation in Dutchess, Ulster and Saratoga counties. Police seized $1.3 million in narcotics, 39 firearms (including four assault weapons), ammunition and $120,000 in cash. All of the defendants pleaded guilty.

The joint investigation included officers from the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and the Sheriff’s Office. The convicted dealers included Zachary Vanvlack, 34, of Wappingers Falls.