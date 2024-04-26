Elections board tosses problem signatures

A Cortlandt Manor woman who hoped to force a primary vote against Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, a Democrat whose district includes Philipstown, fell short this week after the state Board of Elections threw out many of the signatures on her nominating petition.

Levenberg filed a challenge with the state Board of Elections on April 5 to petitions filed by Amanda Victoria Mintz, who had hoped to challenge the incumbent on June 25 for the Democratic ballot line. Levenberg is seeking a second, 2-year term.

Levenberg was joined in the challenge by Sandy Galef, who held the seat in the Assembly for 30 years before retiring in 2022, and former Westchester County lawmaker Catherine Borgia. They objected to 515 of the 655 signatures submitted by Mintz, who needed 500 to force a primary.

Last week, they also filed a lawsuit in Westchester County Supreme Court, saying they wanted to preserve the right to challenge the petitions if the Board of Elections ruled in Mintz’s favor.

Attorney Robert Spolzino told Judge Charles Wood that the Board of Elections had scuttled the petitions by invalidating 150 signatories because they are not registered to vote or not enrolled as Democrats, and 23 because they live outside the 95th District.

The board found another 49 signatures invalid because of changes that had not been initialed by the signatories and one case in which a voter witnessed their own signature, Spolzino told Wood in a letter on Tuesday (April 23).

Spolzino said that statements this week by Mintz’s attorney indicated she will not “oppose the relief requested in this proceeding.” By Thursday (April 25), Mintz’s campaign website identified her as a “former official Democratic Party candidate.”

On her website, Mintz says she is a “social entrepreneur” who co-founded a canned-beverage company called Siponey Spritz. She filed to run on March 27.

A 2003 Carmel High School graduate, Mintz said she is “Latina, I have a Jewish family, and am disabled (bilaterally hearing-impaired), which is largely my motivation to represent the diverse voices and needs of our growing local population.”

She does not detail why she challenged Levenberg but, in an April 18 news release called the lawsuit a “disgraceful use of taxpayer dollars, donations and endorsements. We deserve a fair race.”

Levenberg is a former chief of staff for Galef. In 2022, she defeated Republican Stacy Halper in the general election with 59 percent of the vote.

In her lawsuit, Levenberg raised the same issues identified by the Board of Elections, as well as claiming some dates and signatures appeared to be altered, some people signed the petitions more than once and some addresses were “missing, incomplete or erroneous.”

The validity of signatures on nominating petitions can be serious business. A member of the Peekskill Common Council was accused this month of falsifying documents after the Westchester County Board of Elections threw out 217 of the 531 signatures he submitted on his nominating petition for a county Legislature seat.

District Attorney Miriam Rocah told the Peekskill Herald that Rob Scott was charged with a felony count for allegedly filing petitions with forged signatures for the June 2023 Democratic primary. He will be arraigned on Tuesday (April 30).

Other than Mintz, one other candidate filed to run against Levenberg for her 95th District seat in the state Assembly: Michael Capalbo, a Republican from Yorktown Heights who registered on Feb. 26 and filed a “no activity” campaign finance report on March 13.

An online search did not return any results for a campaign website or information about Capalbo’s background or positions, but in 2022 The Journal News reported that, before Capalbo ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Yorktown school board, he told the superintendent that he considered diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to be “Marxist indoctrination.”