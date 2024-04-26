Joins Fishkill supervisor to ask for more involvement

Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou and Town of Fishkill Supervisor Ozzy Albra asked this week for increased representation on the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail’s Visitation Data Committee, an eight-member group tasked with analyzing the projected impacts of the trail.

Earlier this month, five members from Cold Spring, Nelsonville and Philipstown expressed concerns about the ongoing data effort and last week the mayors of Cold Spring and Nelsonville and the Philipstown supervisor publicly opposed plans to start the trail in Cold Spring.

In a statement on Tuesday (April 23), Albra noted that while the committee has only one member from Beacon and one from Fishkill, 80 percent of the proposed trail would run through those communities. He and Kyriacou said their municipalities strongly support the project and called for “completion of an objective analysis of potential impacts” to be reviewed by the full committee.