Joan Embry (1937-2024)

Joan Ann Embry, 86, died April 21 at the Renaissance Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in Hyde Park.

She was born in Beacon on April 26, 1937, the daughter of Walter and Mary (Baca) Guck. Joan attended St. Joachim School and worked as a produce packer for many years until her retirement from Egan Packing House in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Sueann Powlis and Patricia Solis, five grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters. She is also survived by her sisters, Anna McKeon and Mary Mazzacone.

Joan’s first husband, Donald McKeon, died in 2001, and her second husband, Dave Embry, in 2013. Joan’s grandson, Michael Adkins, and her brother, Walter Guck Jr., also died earlier.

Her family will gather with friends on Monday (April 29) from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon, where a prayer service will be offered at 5 p.m.

Allan Hika (1932-2024)

Allan J. Hika, 91, a former Beacon softball coach and longtime resident of Wappingers Falls, died at his home on April 22.

He was born Sept. 2, 1932, in Queens, the son of Philip and Kate (Maceranka) Hika. He would spend days in Pop’s Candy Shop in Yorkville with friends learning how to dance, and became a sought-after dance partner for all the senior girls at the school socials.

In 1951, he graduated from Immaculata High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He defused landmines during the Korean War until 1954. In 1955 he married Joan Rose Severa, who lived across the street from Allan’s family. She died in 1996.

Allan was a patrolman for the New York Police Department stationed in the Harlem and Central Park precincts. After his retirement, he worked as vice president of security for Bear Stearns. He was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon and attended daily Mass while able. He was a devout Catholic and served as an altar boy in his younger years.

Allan coached the Beacon High School junior varsity softball team in 2008. He played baseball and softball for decades, winning a gold glove for his talents as a third baseman.

He was skilled in bowling and played in many leagues; his high score was 279. He enjoyed teaching his daughters and grandchildren these sports and golf. He cherished time with his grandchildren when he would take them to Montauk each summer. And he adored every moment with Hercules, the family dog.

Allan is survived by his daughters, Karen Hika-Borrello (Steven Borrello) and Allison Peyser (Richard); his grandchildren, Joseph, Stevie and Michael Borrello; and his nephews, Mark and Kenny Haffner.

His wife, daughter Susan Hika and sister Nancy Haffner died earlier.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday (April 28) from 2 to 6 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St. in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St. in Beacon, followed by interment with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.

Eileen Scoppa (1952-2024)

Eileen P. Scoppa, 71, died at her home April 19.

Born in Beacon on Dec. 26, 1952, she was the daughter of the Paul and Agnes (Pelicon) Van Buren. Eileen was employed as a supervisor for the Dutchess County Department of Motor Vehicles, retiring in 2009 after more than 30 years of service. She had previously worked for the Beacon City School District for five years.

Eileen enjoyed sewing, reading, antiquing, sharing lunches and vacations with her sisters. She was well known for Eileen’s Famous Cheesecakes.

She is survived by her stepdaughter, Fran Campbell; her stepson, Phillip Scoppa; her twin brother, Thomas Van Buren (Debra) of Glenham; and her brothers, Steven Van Buren (Diane Hedrick) of Fishkill and James Van Buren (Erin) of Beacon.

She is also survived by her sisters, Kathleen Ward (Kenneth), Marie Bai, Patricia Hartnett (Dennis) and Paula Uzzle (Tad). Her brother, Richard Van Buren, died earlier.

A funeral service was held April 26, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).