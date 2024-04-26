‘Bike farm’ loses development rights

New York State plans to again request proposals to redevelop the 39-acre former Beacon Correctional Facility after revoking development rights from a New York City builder whose “bike farm” never materialized.

The request for proposals (RFP) process would be similar to one being implemented by the state’s Prison Redevelopment Commission, which is soliciting plans to redevelop a dozen closed prisons, including the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill. The RFP would be administered by Empire State Development, although the agency has no timeline.

The RFP will be the third for the Beacon site, a former women’s prison known as Camp Beacon that closed in 2013. The state initially asked for plans in 2014 and received one proposal, from the New York City-based Doe Fund, which wanted to create a farming and job-training center for homeless and low-income people.

The Doe Fund withdrew its proposal in 2017 after a coalition of officials at the time, including Beacon Mayor Randy Casale, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and state Sen. Sue Serino, asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reject it because the plan was “inconsistent with the site’s mixed-use, recreational and destination development potential.”

In 2019, Urban Green Food was awarded development rights. Its founder, Eric Anderson, told the City Council that year that he wanted to create a Beacon Bike Farm with a hotel, indoor track-and-field venue and a velodrome for indoor bicycling. The property would also have farmland and bike trails.

Anderson said in 2021 that, although his plans had been slowed by the pandemic, he expected to bring the proposal to the Planning Board in 2022. Empire State Development quietly decertified Urban Green Food as the developer in March 2023, confirming the move to The Current this week after many inquiries. Anderson did not respond to a request for comment.

The prison site, which includes 22 buildings in varying states of disrepair, is hampered by location. While it has been suggested for affordable housing, the only vehicular access is by Matteawan Road, a two-lane road that already serves Rombout Middle School, Beacon High School and two senior housing complexes.

When Anderson spoke to the council in 2019, he said he hoped to open Tunnel Road — a single lane that runs under Interstate 84 and ends at Heritage Financial Park (Dutchess Stadium) — for bikers and pedestrians.

Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou has pushed for an access road that connects Route 52 with Matteawan. He said this week that he hopes Empire State Development will require a new road as part of any redevelopment effort, paid for by the state and/or the developer with a contribution from the city.

In the meantime, the mayor has asked the Fishkill Avenue Concepts Committee to study a potential route for bikers, pedestrians and public transit from Route 52 to Matteawan Road and appropriate development in the Camp Beacon area.