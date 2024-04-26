Utility says 25 percent of customers behind on payments

Central Hudson, which at the beginning of the pandemic shutdown paused efforts to collect past-due bills, announced April 19 it will resume collections this month on delinquent residential accounts.

The utility said it will focus on customers who are more than two months in arrears, beginning in the Kingston area and continuing through the summer.

Central Hudson has not charged late fees or terminated residential service for non-payment since March 2020. It said 25 percent of customers have a balance that is at least 60 days overdue.

“Over the last few years, we have been diligently focused on rebuilding trust and confidence in our billing process,” a representative said in a statement. “When customers don’t pay the bills for the electric and gas services they utilize, their neighbors bear the added burden.”

The utility advised customers in arrears to visit cenhud.com/en/account-resources/assistance-programs.