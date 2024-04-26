Utility says 25 percent of customers behind on payments

Central Hudson, which at the beginning of the pandemic shutdown paused efforts to collect past-due bills, announced April 19 it will resume collections this month on delinquent residential accounts. 

The utility said it will focus on customers who are more than two months in arrears, beginning in the Kingston area and continuing through the summer. 

Central Hudson has not charged late fees or terminated residential service for non-payment since March 2020. It said 25 percent of customers have a balance that is at least 60 days overdue.

“Over the last few years, we have been diligently focused on rebuilding trust and confidence in our billing process,” a representative said in a statement. “When customers don’t pay the bills for the electric and gas services they utilize, their neighbors bear the added burden.”

The utility advised customers in arrears to visit cenhud.com/en/account-resources/assistance-programs.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.