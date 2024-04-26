Metered parking canceled for holiday Mondays

After a 90-minute executive session dealing with personnel and collective bargaining negotiations, the Cold Spring Village Board on Wednesday (April 24) adopted three new budgets for 2024-25.

The general fund, which covers most village operations and services, was adopted with spending of $3,830,591. The property tax levy, which provides about 52 percent of that fund’s revenue, will increase by 3.9 percent. The fiscal year begins June 1.

The water fund was adopted at $803,036 and sewer fund at $707,265. Both services are paid with usage fees that increased by 10 cents per 1,000 gallons.

The board ended metered parking on Main Street on holiday Mondays such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day and Columbus Day. The change was made because meters cannot be programmed to accommodate specific Mondays. Metered parking remains in effect on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.