County collects $816K less than in 2022
Dutchess County, which relies on sales taxes to cover 42 percent of its budget, saw a slight decrease in collections from 2022 to 2023, according to Comptroller Gregg Pulver.
The county received $253.6 million in 2023, about $816,000 less than the year before but $3.1 million more than 2021. In December, the Legislature asked the state for permission to raise its tax from 3.75 percent to 4 percent.
Under a 2023 agreement, Beacon receives 2.35 percent of the sales tax collected by the county, a figure that will increase gradually to 2.62 percent in 2030.
Type: News News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.