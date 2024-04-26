County collects $816K less than in 2022

Dutchess County, which relies on sales taxes to cover 42 percent of its budget, saw a slight decrease in collections from 2022 to 2023, according to Comptroller Gregg Pulver.

The county received $253.6 million in 2023, about $816,000 less than the year before but $3.1 million more than 2021. In December, the Legislature asked the state for permission to raise its tax from 3.75 percent to 4 percent.