Sweet potatoes will go to food pantries

The Philipstown Town Board on April 17 approved an agreement with Davoren Farm to grow sweet potatoes on town property on Route 9D near Route 403 to donate to food pantries.

Davoren, which donates produce to the Philipstown Food Pantry in Cold Spring, Fred’s Pantry in Peekskill and Fareground in Fishkill, also received the OK from the Open Space Institute, which has a conservation easement.

“This community should be proud of the Davorens for what they do for the community, and we should all be proud of the fact that we got this turned around so quickly,” said Supervisor John Van Tassel.