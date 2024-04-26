Alleges racial discrimination led to dismissal

A former elementary school principal has sued the Beacon City School District, alleging that discrimination and a racially charged workplace led to his dismissal last year.

Daniel Glenn, who was hired as principal at South Avenue Elementary in August 2021, filed a civil suit in U.S. District Court on April 18. In the 17-page complaint, Glenn, who is Black, says he was the victim of “disparate treatment and a hostile work environment due to his race.” He asked to be returned to his job with back pay.

Superintendent Matt Landahl said this week that the district cannot comment on the case.

Glenn noted in his complaint that the staff at South Avenue was primarily white. He said that he told Landahl and Deputy Superintendent Ann Marie Quartironi in 2022 “that his job was permeated with racial discrimination on a continuous basis in the structure of how the school operated.”

For example, according to the complaint, when white employees at the school “did not get their way, they leveraged their race as a way to avoid accountability and to cast aspersion and blame on others perceived as less important, less powerful or less privileged.” A minority teacher wrote to Landahl, he claimed, “unequivocally exposing the toxic and racially charged discriminatory work environment,” yet, according to Glenn, “no meaningful investigation was conducted.”

In contrast, Glenn alleged, the complaints of white staff members were “taken seriously and handled expeditiously.”

Glenn claimed that his job performance was “exemplary” but said he was terminated for “pretextual reasons.” He cited two incidents in 2023 that he portrayed as retaliation for his opposition to “unlawful discriminatory practices”: an allegation that he made an inappropriate comment to a female teacher who had recently returned to work after having a child and, a month later, a charge that he failed to adequately address a student’s complaint.

Glenn said he received no notice allowing him to contest allegations against him before being terminated by the school board on May 8, 2023, effective June 7, on Landahl’s recommendation.

Glenn had been removed from his position months earlier; when Kelly Amendola, the current South Avenue principal, was hired in July, the district said that Brian Archer, its director of evaluation and student services, had been the acting principal for five months.

Glenn criticized what he called a “preconceived determination” to fire him, and said the district’s lack of a human resources department deprived him of the right to respond to Landahl’s recommendation. His “career prospects are now ruined,” according to the complaint.

In addition to reinstatement and back pay, Glenn is seeking unspecified compensatory damages. The school district has 21 days to respond.