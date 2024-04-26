Comedians take the stage in burgeoning Beacon comedy scene

For a fledgling stand-up comedian, five minutes can feel like an eternity. On a recent Wednesday night at Two Way Brewing’s open mic, two performers paused to ask host Kevin Ludlow how much time remained. One had two minutes to go, the other 90 seconds.

There’s no money on the bottom or middle rungs of stand-up or improv, said Beacon’s comedy impresario, Chris Fontakis, but the mostly 20- and 30-something participants find it challenging, if not fun.

Reaching the pinnacle can be lucrative. “The actors on The Office and Parks and Recreation have extensive improv experience,” said Fontakis, who in 2019 created Serious Comedy Theatre, an incubator that offers group classes, produces shows and provides coaching.

Fontakis first took space in the former Beacon High School and is now transforming Two Way Brewing’s back room with lights, rigging, speakers and curtains, but no stage. He holds classes at several sites around the city.

“After COVID, comedy just exploded,” Fontakis said. “Some high-end performers from the city now live here and bring their friends up to do shows from time to time. We get some big names in underground comedy, although not necessarily household acts.”

Ludlow, who studied with Fontakis at Serious, uses his open mic at Two Way to identify talent and provide a forum for anyone to perform a five-minute set. Open mics are typically offered to musicians; the occasional singer-guitarist who shows up at Two Way is allowed two songs.

A couple of years ago, a comedian took over the back room, and Ludlow recently stepped in to handle hosting duties. He also branched out to Happy Valley Arcade Bar, last month presenting a first-anniversary show of his Comedy at the ’Cade event, which showcased four local performers who got 10 minutes each, followed by a more notable, often imported, headliner for 20 minutes.

In the last few months, John Pugh, another Serious alum, began hosting monthly sessions for newbie comics at The Roosevelt. A friend, Vic Alam, brings in a DJ setup.

“It energizes the audience, and the performers get to experience what it’s like at a club,” explained Pugh. “I wanted to create a fun environment where everyone supports each other sharing their art.”

The Artichoke Storytelling series at the Howland Cultural Center also leans toward comedy and Leah Worrell has hosted NOPEn MIC events at The Yard. The Towne Crier occasionally hosts comics such as Joe DeRosa, who performed April 12 in an event produced by the Laugh It Up club in Poughkeepsie.

At Two Way Brewing, Danny Mendez and Nick Bailey sometimes produce shows. Bailey will present a show in July at the brewery and Mendez has booked events in New Windsor, Newburgh and Fishkill. Fontakis’ improv show every second Saturday at Two Way spotlights his best students, while a weekly improv jam is open to everyone.

Many people, even aspiring comedians, are hesitant about public speaking, so the best hosts cultivate a nurturing atmosphere. They also enjoy watching regulars keep getting on the horse to improve their game and deliver what’s known as a “tight five” set.

“I love seeing people come out of the shell,” said Ludlow, a corporate trainer by day. “Maybe they’re hesitant at first, but when they emerge, it’s fun to watch.”