Earth was the site of several events this past weekend in Philipstown that celebrated our attempts to preserve it. On April 19, the Manitou School set up 13 stations for its students to learn about environmental topics. On April 20, Boscobel hosted environmental groups and musician Mark Rust and shared replica antique toys. Later that day, the annual Highland Lights procession took place at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, celebrating water creatures.
