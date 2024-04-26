May book club selections
Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 2, 7 P.M.
The Failed Promise: Reconstruction, Frederick Douglass and the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson, by Robert S. Levine
Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email [email protected].
Lit Book Club
TUES 7, 7 P.M.
Old God’s Time, by Sebastian Barry
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/events.
Fantasy Book Club
TUES 14, 7 P.M.
Babel: An Arcane History, by R.F. Kuang
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/events.
Page-to-Screen Book Club
THURS 16, 3 P.M.
The Joy Luck Club, by Amy Tan
Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 20, 7 P.M.
Interior Chinatown, by Charles Yu
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Sci-Fi Book Club
TUES 21, 7 P.M.
Eyes of the Void, by Adrian Tchaikovsky
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/events.
Librarian’s Choice Book Club
WED 22, 3 P.M.
Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s, by B. Dylan Hollis
Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.