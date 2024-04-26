May book club selections

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 2, 7 P.M.

The Failed Promise: Reconstruction, Frederick Douglass and the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson, by Robert S. Levine

Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email [email protected].

Lit Book Club

TUES 7, 7 P.M.

Old God’s Time, by Sebastian Barry

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/events.

Fantasy Book Club

TUES 14, 7 P.M.

Babel: An Arcane History, by R.F. Kuang

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/events.

Page-to-Screen Book Club

THURS 16, 3 P.M.

The Joy Luck Club, by Amy Tan

Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 20, 7 P.M.

Interior Chinatown, by Charles Yu

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Sci-Fi Book Club

TUES 21, 7 P.M.

Eyes of the Void, by Adrian Tchaikovsky

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/events.

Librarian’s Choice Book Club

WED 22, 3 P.M.

Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s, by B. Dylan Hollis

Desmond-Fish Public Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.