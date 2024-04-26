Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
PETE SEEGER
FRI 3
Birthday Celebration
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Held on the anniversary of the folk singer’s birth, this event will include a “song or story” open mic and mark the release of David Bernz’s book, Chopping Wood: Thoughts and Stories of a Legendary American Folksinger. A food and drink purchase of at least $15 is required.
SAT 4
Birthday Celebration
BEACON
1:30 – 4 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive
beaconsloopclub.org
This circle of song to honor the folk singer will begin following the Riverkeeper clean-up.
SUN 5
Annual Festival
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 5 p.m. Tompkins Corners C.C.
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Musicians who played with the folk singer — including the Trouble Sisters, Sarah Underhill, David and Jacob Bernz and the Old School Bluegrass Band — will host this eighth annual song circle. Free
COMMUNITY
SAT 27
Shredder Day
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon. The Nest
44 Chestnut St.
coldspringlions.org/shredder
Residents and businesses are invited to bring documents (with paper clips and bindings removed) for commercial shredding. Donations to the Cold Spring Lions Club are welcome.
SAT 27
Book Sale
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Find secondhand books in all genres at this library fundraiser. Daily through SUN 5.
SAT 27
Prescription Drug Take Back Day
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Beacon Rec Center
23 W. Center St.
Drop off unused or expired prescriptions for safe disposal.
SAT 27
Thrift Sale
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall
1 Chestnut St.
Shop for gently used adult clothing to benefit the church and Philipstown Food Pantry. There will also be a mending station and bake sale. Early-bird admission is $20 today from 10 to 11 a.m. Fill a bag for $10 from 3 to 6 p.m. on SUN 28.
SAT 27
Tourism Volunteers
BEACON
Noon. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
Dutchess Tourism is recruiting volunteers to staff the Welcome Center at Polhill Park, which will reopen soon after a four-year hiatus.
WED 1
Hudson Valley Fair
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 – 10 p.m. Heritage Park
1500 Route 9D
dreamlandamusements.com
There will be dozens of rides, a children’s area, games and food. Wristbands for unlimited rides are $37. Free admission and parking. Continues daily through SUN 5.
THURS 2
Garage and Rummage Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s
51 Leonard St.
The Women’s Parish Club is hosting its annual sale, with deals on clothing, accessories and household items. Also FRI 3, SAT 4.
THURS 2
Blood Drive
GARRISON
Noon – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Make an appointment online or walk in to donate blood with the Red Cross.
SAT 4
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off
KENT
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Fahnestock Park
1570 Route 301
putnamcountyny.com/health/recycle
Register online for a time slot to drop off cleaners, herbicides and other waste at the Canopus Beach parking lot for disposal. See the website for what is accepted.
SAT 4
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
More than 50 artisans and artists will be selling their work, including woodworkers, potters, candle makers, jewelers and glass makers. Rain or shine. Also SUN 5.
SAT 4
Funminster Dog Show
PATTERSON
Noon – 3 p.m. Patterson Rec Center
65 Front St. | putnamservicedogs.org
Bring your pooch to compete for awards such as best ears or shaggiest coat at this fifth-annual fundraiser for Putnam Service Dogs. All breeds, ages and sizes welcome. Registration begins at noon and costs $20 per dog. There will also be food trucks, games and a silent auction. Cost: $15 ($5 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 4
Casino Royale
GARRISON
7 p.m. Highlands Country Club
955 Route 9D
haldaneschoolfoundation.org
Try your luck at casino games at this Haldane School Foundation fundraiser. Cost: $185
SUN 5
Hudson Valley Marathon
POUGHKEEPSIE
5 a.m. – 2 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
hudsonvalleymarathon.com
Sign up for a 1-mile, 5K, 10K, half-marathon or marathon. Cost: $30 to $175
SUN 5
Rabies & Distemper Clinic
BEACON
9 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive | 845-831-5161
arfbeacon.org
Bring your dog or cat for a low-cost vaccination at this clinic hosted by the Animal Rescue Foundation. Cost: $15
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 27
Ree-Play Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org
This annual fundraiser for the Wee Play Project features children’s clothing up to sizes 14/16, baby gear, books, games and recreation equipment. Bring bags. Also SUN 28.
SAT 27
Water Safety
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 3 to 10 will learn techniques to prevent drowning. Registration required.
SAT 27
Finding Nemo Jr.
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Rec Center
107 Glenclyffe
philipstownny.myrec.com
Follow the journeys of Marlin, Nemo and Dory in this performance based on the Disney musical. Also SUN 28. Cost: $10
FRI 3
Radical Reptiles
BEACON
10 a.m. Water Ecology Center
199 Dennings Ave.
Enjoy a family-friendly encounter with live animals, such as an eastern box turtle, at this Beacon Institute event. Email [email protected] to register.
SAT 4
ComicVerse
COLD SPRING
1 – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Meet local comic-book authors and compete in a cosplay contest.
SAT 4
Moana
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children are invited to watch the 2016 animated film about a girl who travels across the Pacific Ocean to confront the demigod Maui.
SUN 5
Kids’ Fishing Derby
NELSONVILLE
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Reservoir | Fishkill Road
The Nelsonville Fish & Fur Club hosts this annual event, which began in 1988, for children and teenagers ages 15 and younger and provides lessons. Free
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 27
Annual Plant Sale
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
More than a dozen growers will have plants for sale. Admission is $5.
SAT 27
Arbor Day Celebration
BEACON
1 p.m. M&T Bank | 200 Main St.
The Beacon Tree Advisory Committee will plant a tree and provide live music and giveaways.
SAT 4
Riverkeeper Sweep
BEACON
8 – 11 a.m. Dennings Point
199 Dennings Ave.
bit.ly/dennings-cleanup-2024
The Beacon Institute is organizing this cleanup for the 13th annual event. Register online. Volunteers should park near the gated park entrance at the Beacon water treatment plant. Walk past the gate, down the dirt road, over the bridge and head left to the trailhead (about 1/2 mile). Bring hats, sunscreen, a full reusable water bottle, insect repellent, work gloves and hand sanitizer.
SAT 4
Riverkeeper Sweep
BEACON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Seeger Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | riverkeeper.org
SAT 4
Riverkeeper Sweep
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dockside | 34 West St.
riverkeeper.org
SAT 4
I Love My Park Day
PHILIPSTOWN
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bannerman Island
3007 Route 9D
ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day
Volunteers will clear and clean trails. For ages 18 and older. Register online.
SAT 4
I Love My Park Day
PHILIPSTOWN
8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge
2920 Route 9
ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day
The lodge will host group rides (helmets required) and hikes for all ages. There will be a clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 13 and older. Register online.
SAT 4
I Love My Park Day
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – Noon. Little Stony Point
3007 Route 9D
ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day
Volunteers will clear and clean trails. All ages welcome. Register online.
SAT 4
I Love My Park Day
WAPPINGERS FALLS
9 a.m. – Noon. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day
Volunteers will prepare the garden paths. All ages welcome. Register online.
SAT 4
I Love My Park Day
PHILIPSTOWN
9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Cornish Estate
ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day
Volunteers will clear and clean trails at the former estate inside the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve. For ages 13 and older. Register online.
SAT 4
Wilderness Survival 101
CORNWALL
10 a.m. – Noon.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnaturecenter.org
Adults and children ages 7 and older will learn how to build a shelter, make a fire and other general skills. Cost: $15 ($12 members)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 27
Here. Is. Better.
BEACON
1 p.m. Beacon Theater | 445 Main St.
beaconmovietheater.com
This 2021 documentary tracks the lives of four veterans healing from post-traumatic stress disorder. A panel discussion will follow with the film’s producers and the director of veterans programs for Mental Health America of Dutchess County. Cost: $15 ($13 seniors, military, ages 9 and younger)
SAT 27
Eric D’Alessandro
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian will perform stand-up as part of his I Don’t Understand Tour. Cost: $40 to $75
SUN 28
The Peekskill Riots
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Jon Scott Bennett will screen the first episode of his documentary about the racist violence that erupted outside Black singer and activist Paul Robeson’s concert in 1949 in Peekskill. Cost: $10
SUN 28
Hansel and Gretel
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle will present Engelbert Humperdinck’s children’s opera about the classic tale of encountering a witch while lost in the woods. Local singers and the Met Chorus Artists will perform. Cost: $15 (children free)
FRI 3
Ancient Aliens: Project Earth
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The live show features investigators and theorists from the History Channel program who will explain how aliens have been visiting Earth for millions of years. Cost: $47 to $67
SAT 4
Charm Circle
BEACON
1 p.m. Beacon Theater | 445 Main St.
beaconmovietheater.com
Watch the 2021 documentary about a family’s struggles with crises and mental health. A panel discussion will follow the screening with director Nira Burstein and mental health professionals Andrew O’Grady and Steve Miccio. Cost: $15 ($13 seniors, military, ages 9 and younger)
SUN 5
This Man’s a Spy
GARRISON
2 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Carla Lynne Hall and Jim Keyes will perform a musical retelling of Benedict Arnold’s treason.
Cost: $10 ($5 ages 4 to 18)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 27
Opening Day
BEACON
11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Beacon dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Bannerman Castle and the island trails will open for the season; tour with a guide or on your own. Boats leave hourly until 3:30 p.m. Cost: $45 ($35 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 27
5 Poets
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Ruth Danon invited Jason Koo, Catherine Barnett, Tiffany Troy, Silvina López Medin and Stephen Massimilla to share their work. Cost: $15
SAT 27
Colm O’Shea and David Hollander
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
O’Shea will read from his novel, Claiming de Wayke, and Hollander will read from Anthropica.
SAT 4
Khaholi Bailey and Kate Axelrod
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
Bailey will read from her essays in The Miseducation of a ’90s Baby, while Axelrod will read from her short stories in How to Get Along Without Me.
MUSIC
SAT 27
Saints of Swing
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. First Presbyterian
10 Academy St. | 845-265-3220
presbychurchcoldspring.org
Rene Bailey and Dale DeMarco will perform with an eight-piece band. Free
SAT 27
Cuboricua
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The ensemble plays the rhythms of the Caribbean. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 28
Jessica Meyer
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Meyer will play original works on viola and a loop pedal from her recordings, I long and seek after and Ring Out. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 28
MaMuse
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker’s acoustic music follows folk and gospel traditions. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
THURS 2
Croce Plays Croce
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Singer and pianist A.J. Croce will play the songs of his father, Jim Croce. Cost: $45 to $65
SAT 4
Zohar & Adam with Friends
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Ben Mizrach and Nate Allen will join the duo. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
SAT 4
Southern RockFest
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
In this double bill, A Brother’s Revival will play the Allman Brothers’ music and Classic Skynyrd will play tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd. Cost: $35 to $50
SAT 4
KJ Denhert
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Denhert and her band, the NY Unit, will be joined by songwriter and singer Michele Gedney. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 27
Now We Have Seen
PHILIPSTOWN
11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
This symposium on women and art in Italy in the 1970s will feature five scholars and the release of a collection of essays on the topic. Free
FRI 3
Ada Pilar Cruz
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
The artist’s show, Arctic Kelp Mappings, will be on view through June 2.
SUN 5
Artists’ Talk
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Debra Ramsay and Leslie Roberts will discuss their work.
CIVIC
SUN 28
Voter Awareness Day
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Happy Valley | 296 Main St.
Get information about local candidates and register to vote.
MON 29
Community Planning Workshop
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
go.rutgers.edu/ppx9fdcs
The New York Metropolitan Transportation Council will host this session to discuss improvements for village streets. Register online.
WED 1
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 2
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.