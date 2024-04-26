Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

PETE SEEGER

FRI 3

Birthday Celebration

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Held on the anniversary of the folk singer’s birth, this event will include a “song or story” open mic and mark the release of David Bernz’s book, Chopping Wood: Thoughts and Stories of a Legendary American Folksinger. A food and drink purchase of at least $15 is required.

SAT 4

Birthday Celebration

BEACON

1:30 – 4 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive

beaconsloopclub.org

This circle of song to honor the folk singer will begin following the Riverkeeper clean-up.

SUN 5

Annual Festival

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 5 p.m. Tompkins Corners C.C.

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Musicians who played with the folk singer — including the Trouble Sisters, Sarah Underhill, David and Jacob Bernz and the Old School Bluegrass Band — will host this eighth annual song circle. Free

COMMUNITY

SAT 27

Shredder Day

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon. The Nest

44 Chestnut St.

coldspringlions.org/shredder

Residents and businesses are invited to bring documents (with paper clips and bindings removed) for commercial shredding. Donations to the Cold Spring Lions Club are welcome.

SAT 27

Book Sale

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Find secondhand books in all genres at this library fundraiser. Daily through SUN 5.

SAT 27

Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Beacon Rec Center

23 W. Center St.

Drop off unused or expired prescriptions for safe disposal.

SAT 27

Thrift Sale

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall

1 Chestnut St.

Shop for gently used adult clothing to benefit the church and Philipstown Food Pantry. There will also be a mending station and bake sale. Early-bird admission is $20 today from 10 to 11 a.m. Fill a bag for $10 from 3 to 6 p.m. on SUN 28.

SAT 27

Tourism Volunteers

BEACON

Noon. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

Dutchess Tourism is recruiting volunteers to staff the Welcome Center at Polhill Park, which will reopen soon after a four-year hiatus.

WED 1

Hudson Valley Fair

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 – 10 p.m. Heritage Park

1500 Route 9D

dreamlandamusements.com

There will be dozens of rides, a children’s area, games and food. Wristbands for unlimited rides are $37. Free admission and parking. Continues daily through SUN 5.

THURS 2

Garage and Rummage Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s

51 Leonard St.

The Women’s Parish Club is hosting its annual sale, with deals on clothing, accessories and household items. Also FRI 3, SAT 4.

THURS 2

Blood Drive

GARRISON

Noon – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Make an appointment online or walk in to donate blood with the Red Cross.

SAT 4

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off

KENT

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Fahnestock Park

1570 Route 301

putnamcountyny.com/health/recycle

Register online for a time slot to drop off cleaners, herbicides and other waste at the Canopus Beach parking lot for disposal. See the website for what is accepted.

SAT 4

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

More than 50 artisans and artists will be selling their work, including woodworkers, potters, candle makers, jewelers and glass makers. Rain or shine. Also SUN 5.

SAT 4

Funminster Dog Show

PATTERSON

Noon – 3 p.m. Patterson Rec Center

65 Front St. | putnamservicedogs.org

Bring your pooch to compete for awards such as best ears or shaggiest coat at this fifth-annual fundraiser for Putnam Service Dogs. All breeds, ages and sizes welcome. Registration begins at noon and costs $20 per dog. There will also be food trucks, games and a silent auction. Cost: $15 ($5 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 4

Casino Royale

GARRISON

7 p.m. Highlands Country Club

955 Route 9D

haldaneschoolfoundation.org

Try your luck at casino games at this Haldane School Foundation fundraiser. Cost: $185

SUN 5

Hudson Valley Marathon

POUGHKEEPSIE

5 a.m. – 2 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

hudsonvalleymarathon.com

Sign up for a 1-mile, 5K, 10K, half-marathon or marathon. Cost: $30 to $175

SUN 5

Rabies & Distemper Clinic

BEACON

9 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive | 845-831-5161

arfbeacon.org

Bring your dog or cat for a low-cost vaccination at this clinic hosted by the Animal Rescue Foundation. Cost: $15

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 27

Ree-Play Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org

This annual fundraiser for the Wee Play Project features children’s clothing up to sizes 14/16, baby gear, books, games and recreation equipment. Bring bags. Also SUN 28.

SAT 27

Water Safety

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 3 to 10 will learn techniques to prevent drowning. Registration required.

SAT 27

Finding Nemo Jr.

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Rec Center

107 Glenclyffe

philipstownny.myrec.com

Follow the journeys of Marlin, Nemo and Dory in this performance based on the Disney musical. Also SUN 28. Cost: $10

FRI 3

Radical Reptiles

BEACON

10 a.m. Water Ecology Center

199 Dennings Ave.

Enjoy a family-friendly encounter with live animals, such as an eastern box turtle, at this Beacon Institute event. Email [email protected] to register.

SAT 4

ComicVerse

COLD SPRING

1 – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Meet local comic-book authors and compete in a cosplay contest.

SAT 4

Moana

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children are invited to watch the 2016 animated film about a girl who travels across the Pacific Ocean to confront the demigod Maui.





SUN 5

Kids’ Fishing Derby

NELSONVILLE

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Reservoir | Fishkill Road

The Nelsonville Fish & Fur Club hosts this annual event, which began in 1988, for children and teenagers ages 15 and younger and provides lessons. Free

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 27

Annual Plant Sale

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

More than a dozen growers will have plants for sale. Admission is $5.

SAT 27

Arbor Day Celebration

BEACON

1 p.m. M&T Bank | 200 Main St.

The Beacon Tree Advisory Committee will plant a tree and provide live music and giveaways.

SAT 4

Riverkeeper Sweep

BEACON

8 – 11 a.m. Dennings Point

199 Dennings Ave.

bit.ly/dennings-cleanup-2024

The Beacon Institute is organizing this cleanup for the 13th annual event. Register online. Volunteers should park near the gated park entrance at the Beacon water treatment plant. Walk past the gate, down the dirt road, over the bridge and head left to the trailhead (about 1/2 mile). Bring hats, sunscreen, a full reusable water bottle, insect repellent, work gloves and hand sanitizer.



SAT 4

Riverkeeper Sweep

BEACON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Seeger Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | riverkeeper.org

SAT 4

Riverkeeper Sweep

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dockside | 34 West St.

riverkeeper.org

SAT 4

I Love My Park Day

PHILIPSTOWN

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bannerman Island

3007 Route 9D

ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day

Volunteers will clear and clean trails. For ages 18 and older. Register online.

SAT 4

I Love My Park Day

PHILIPSTOWN

8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge

2920 Route 9

ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day

The lodge will host group rides (helmets required) and hikes for all ages. There will be a clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 13 and older. Register online.

SAT 4

I Love My Park Day

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – Noon. Little Stony Point

3007 Route 9D

ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day

Volunteers will clear and clean trails. All ages welcome. Register online.

SAT 4

I Love My Park Day

WAPPINGERS FALLS

9 a.m. – Noon. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day

Volunteers will prepare the garden paths. All ages welcome. Register online.

SAT 4

I Love My Park Day

PHILIPSTOWN

9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Cornish Estate

ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day

Volunteers will clear and clean trails at the former estate inside the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve. For ages 13 and older. Register online.

SAT 4

Wilderness Survival 101

CORNWALL

10 a.m. – Noon.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnaturecenter.org

Adults and children ages 7 and older will learn how to build a shelter, make a fire and other general skills. Cost: $15 ($12 members)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 27

Here. Is. Better.

BEACON

1 p.m. Beacon Theater | 445 Main St.

beaconmovietheater.com

This 2021 documentary tracks the lives of four veterans healing from post-traumatic stress disorder. A panel discussion will follow with the film’s producers and the director of veterans programs for Mental Health America of Dutchess County. Cost: $15 ($13 seniors, military, ages 9 and younger)





SAT 27

Eric D’Alessandro

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian will perform stand-up as part of his I Don’t Understand Tour. Cost: $40 to $75





SUN 28

The Peekskill Riots

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Jon Scott Bennett will screen the first episode of his documentary about the racist violence that erupted outside Black singer and activist Paul Robeson’s concert in 1949 in Peekskill. Cost: $10

SUN 28

Hansel and Gretel

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle will present Engelbert Humperdinck’s children’s opera about the classic tale of encountering a witch while lost in the woods. Local singers and the Met Chorus Artists will perform. Cost: $15 (children free)

FRI 3

Ancient Aliens: Project Earth

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The live show features investigators and theorists from the History Channel program who will explain how aliens have been visiting Earth for millions of years. Cost: $47 to $67

SAT 4

Charm Circle

BEACON

1 p.m. Beacon Theater | 445 Main St.

beaconmovietheater.com

Watch the 2021 documentary about a family’s struggles with crises and mental health. A panel discussion will follow the screening with director Nira Burstein and mental health professionals Andrew O’Grady and Steve Miccio. Cost: $15 ($13 seniors, military, ages 9 and younger)

SUN 5

This Man’s a Spy

GARRISON

2 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Carla Lynne Hall and Jim Keyes will perform a musical retelling of Benedict Arnold’s treason.

Cost: $10 ($5 ages 4 to 18)

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 27

Opening Day

BEACON

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Beacon dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Bannerman Castle and the island trails will open for the season; tour with a guide or on your own. Boats leave hourly until 3:30 p.m. Cost: $45 ($35 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 27

5 Poets

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Ruth Danon invited Jason Koo, Catherine Barnett, Tiffany Troy, Silvina López Medin and Stephen Massimilla to share their work. Cost: $15

SAT 27

Colm O’Shea and David Hollander

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

O’Shea will read from his novel, Claiming de Wayke, and Hollander will read from Anthropica.

SAT 4

Khaholi Bailey and Kate Axelrod

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

Bailey will read from her essays in The Miseducation of a ’90s Baby, while Axelrod will read from her short stories in How to Get Along Without Me.



MUSIC

SAT 27

Saints of Swing

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. First Presbyterian

10 Academy St. | 845-265-3220

presbychurchcoldspring.org

Rene Bailey and Dale DeMarco will perform with an eight-piece band. Free

SAT 27

Cuboricua

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The ensemble plays the rhythms of the Caribbean. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 28

Jessica Meyer

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Meyer will play original works on viola and a loop pedal from her recordings, I long and seek after and Ring Out. Donations welcome. Free





SUN 28

MaMuse

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker’s acoustic music follows folk and gospel traditions. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





THURS 2

Croce Plays Croce

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Singer and pianist A.J. Croce will play the songs of his father, Jim Croce. Cost: $45 to $65

SAT 4

Zohar & Adam with Friends

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Ben Mizrach and Nate Allen will join the duo. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

SAT 4

Southern RockFest

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

In this double bill, A Brother’s Revival will play the Allman Brothers’ music and Classic Skynyrd will play tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd. Cost: $35 to $50

SAT 4

KJ Denhert

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Denhert and her band, the NY Unit, will be joined by songwriter and singer Michele Gedney. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 27

Now We Have Seen

PHILIPSTOWN

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

This symposium on women and art in Italy in the 1970s will feature five scholars and the release of a collection of essays on the topic. Free

FRI 3

Ada Pilar Cruz

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

The artist’s show, Arctic Kelp Mappings, will be on view through June 2.

SUN 5

Artists’ Talk

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Debra Ramsay and Leslie Roberts will discuss their work.

CIVIC

SUN 28

Voter Awareness Day

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Happy Valley | 296 Main St.

Get information about local candidates and register to vote.

MON 29

Community Planning Workshop

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

go.rutgers.edu/ppx9fdcs

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Council will host this session to discuss improvements for village streets. Register online.

WED 1

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 2

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com