BASEBALL — Beacon knocked off Port Jervis, 10-0, on Tuesday (April 23) to kick off league play. Derrick Heaton picked up the win, pitching four innings, and Ryan Landisi earned the save. Liam Murphy was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Matt Apostolou had the first hit of his varsity career. 

Katherine Ruffy scores for Beacon on April 19 against Port Jervis
Katherine Ruffy scores for Beacon on April 19 against Port Jervis (Photos by Cadence Heeter)

Beacon won, 26-0, at Liberty on Wednesday (April 24) and traveled to Goshen on Thursday. The Bulldogs (5-3) will compete in a tournament at Chester on Saturday (April 27) and travel to O’Neill and Burke Catholic before hosting Chester at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Newburgh at 4 p.m. on Thursday. 

SOFTBALL — The Bulldogs fell last week to Valley Central (14-1), Port Jervis (10-4) and New Paltz (11-10) but on Wednesday (April 24) defeated Liberty, 7-0, to improve to 2-5. Beacon travels to Fallsburg on Saturday (April 27), O’Neill on Monday and Chester on Tuesday. 

GOLF — The girls’ team went 1-2 this week, falling to Ellenville, 184-180, on Monday (April 22) and Marlboro on Wednesday, 180-154, but defeating Red Hook on Tuesday, 167-183, behind a strong showing from Elizabeth Ruffy. The boys’ team lost to Goshen on Monday, 262-223. 

BOYS’ TENNIS — The Bulldogs recorded their first win of the season with a 5-2 victory on April 19 over Minisink. Beacon (1-4) hosted Cornwall on Thursday (April 25) and will host Goshen today (April 26) and Lourdes on Monday. 

The Beacon boy’s tennis team, including Frank Zezza (left) and Imroz Ali, defeated Minisink Valley, 5-2, on April 19.

TRACK AND FIELD — Beacon competed at the New York Relays on Randall’s Island. The boys 4×800 relay team placed fifth in 8:23.51. The team will compete at the Iron Duke Relays in Marlboro today (April 26). 

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Jazziah Whitted, a junior, received an honorable mention on Wednesday (April 24) on the Class A All-State team named by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nick Robbins, a 2023 graduate of the University of Alabama, where he majored in news media with a concentration in sports journalism, covers Beacon athletics. Most recently, he covered high school football for the Alabama Media Group and was a sports writer for the Crimson and White, the university’s student newspaper.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.