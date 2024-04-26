BASEBALL — Beacon knocked off Port Jervis, 10-0, on Tuesday (April 23) to kick off league play. Derrick Heaton picked up the win, pitching four innings, and Ryan Landisi earned the save. Liam Murphy was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Matt Apostolou had the first hit of his varsity career.

Beacon won, 26-0, at Liberty on Wednesday (April 24) and traveled to Goshen on Thursday. The Bulldogs (5-3) will compete in a tournament at Chester on Saturday (April 27) and travel to O’Neill and Burke Catholic before hosting Chester at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Newburgh at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

SOFTBALL — The Bulldogs fell last week to Valley Central (14-1), Port Jervis (10-4) and New Paltz (11-10) but on Wednesday (April 24) defeated Liberty, 7-0, to improve to 2-5. Beacon travels to Fallsburg on Saturday (April 27), O’Neill on Monday and Chester on Tuesday.

GOLF — The girls’ team went 1-2 this week, falling to Ellenville, 184-180, on Monday (April 22) and Marlboro on Wednesday, 180-154, but defeating Red Hook on Tuesday, 167-183, behind a strong showing from Elizabeth Ruffy. The boys’ team lost to Goshen on Monday, 262-223.

BOYS’ TENNIS — The Bulldogs recorded their first win of the season with a 5-2 victory on April 19 over Minisink. Beacon (1-4) hosted Cornwall on Thursday (April 25) and will host Goshen today (April 26) and Lourdes on Monday.

TRACK AND FIELD — Beacon competed at the New York Relays on Randall’s Island. The boys 4×800 relay team placed fifth in 8:23.51. The team will compete at the Iron Duke Relays in Marlboro today (April 26).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Jazziah Whitted, a junior, received an honorable mention on Wednesday (April 24) on the Class A All-State team named by the New York State Sportswriters Association.