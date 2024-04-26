SOFTBALL — Over the past four seasons, Haldane and Putnam Valley merged their teams. This year, the Blue Devils have their own squad, and on April 19, the teams faced off. It didn’t go well for Haldane, as the Tigers scored eight runs in the first inning and eventually won, 13-7.

Allegra Clementson kept it close on the mound after the first, striking out 10 over six innings. Callie Sniffen, who played last season for the combined team, went 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs against her former teammates. Eighth grader Lainey Donaghy drove in three runs.

On Monday (April 22), Haldane downed North Salem, 9-6. Sniffen again went 3-for-4, missing only a triple for the cycle. Donaghy went 4-for-4 with a double. On Tuesday, the team fell to Pawling, 15-1.

The Blue Devils (3-5) hosted Pawling on Thursday (April 25) and will travel to Edgemont on Monday and host Croton-Harmon at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

BOYS’ LACROSSE — After Haldane scored three times in the first 2:32 of its game on April 18 at Pleasantville, the Tigers took control in the second quarter. The Blue Devils got the score to 14-10 with 7:16 left in the fourth but the final was 16-10.

Haldane hosted another tough team, Carmel, on Monday (April 22), losing 14-5, but rebounded on Wednesday with a 12-1 win over Rye Neck, holding the Panthers scoreless until the fourth quarter. Evan Giachinta, who will play for High Point University next year, had four goals and three assists, and Ryan Van Tassel, Fallou Faye, Frankie DiGilio, Gabe Reyes, Brody Corless and Cooper Corless each scored.

The Blue Devils (3-6) travel to Farmingdale on Saturday (April 27) and host Keio Academy on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE — After their worst loss of the season on April 17 — a 19-3 drubbing by Pleasantville — the Blue Devils had their best outing with a 16-1 home win over Yonkers on April 19. Kayla Ruggiero led the team with six goals, and Elaina Johanson, Ruby Poses and Miley Pena-Rider each scored twice.

Haldane (3-5) played at New Paltz on Thursday (April 25), and will be at home against Brewster at 11 a.m. on Saturday (April 27) and Edgemont at 5 p.m. on Monday before visiting Blind Brook on Wednesday.

BASEBALL — The Blue Devils hosted Poughkeepsie on April 18, winning 5-2 behind 10 strikeouts in four innings by ninth grader Pat Shields and three RBIs from junior Jake Hotaling.

On April 20, they lost at Blind Brook on the road, 5-2; the home team scored all of its runs after Haldane errors. The Blue Devils fell to Port Chester, 4-0, on Monday, and at Croton-Harmon, 6-3, on Tuesday.

Haldane (4-4) hosted Croton-Harmon on Thursday (April 25) and will host Dobbs Ferry today (April 26) at 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD — Haldane participated in the 30-team Suffern Invitational on April 19. For the boys, it was a day of personal bests, including Oliver Petkus in the 400 meters (1:02); Jack Illian and Owen Powers in the 1,600 meters (4:43 and 4:45); and Jake Thomas in the discus (86.06). The Blue Devils will compete on Saturday (April 27) in a meet at Clarkstown South.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — On April 17, Matt Nachamkin was named the co-player of the year in Class C by the New York State Sportswriters Association. The senior, who will play next year for Williams College in Massachusetts, led the Blue Devils to the state title game. Senior Ross Esposito was named fourth team All-State and senior Mike Murray to the sixth team. Sophomore Luke Bozsik and junior Nate Stickle received honorable mentions.