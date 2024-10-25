Leah Alper, who teaches chemistry at Haldane High School, was selected this year for a five-year fellowship with the Knowles Teacher Initiative to train younger math and science teachers.

Why should students care about chemistry?

Chemistry answers so many questions about our world. How do cars work? What is the best source of power: natural gas or coal? We could evaluate that in terms of the chemical process of combustion from each of those sources. Chemistry also explains lots of fun things. Like why does ice cream taste creamy? It’s because ice cream contains a high percentage of fat. But if you put in too much fat, it doesn’t taste right. There’s an emulsification threshold, which is another chemistry question.

You also teach environmental science. What is that?

It’s at the intersection of many sciences, such as biology, earth science and chemistry. It’s also about people, politics and economics. We do a lot of work around current events related to the environment. Last year we talked about the Indian Point nuclear power plant. On the one hand, nuclear power is an excellent source of clean energy. On the other hand, disposing of radioactive waste is challenging. It gives students a chance to weigh the pros and cons.

As a second-year teacher, what has most surprised you about the profession?

I was surprised by how much my students care that I’m involved in their lives. A couple of weeks ago, I went to a junior varsity boys’ soccer game. I didn’t realize that I taught almost every kid on that team. At one point, the game nearly stopped because they all were waving and shouting “Hey, Miss Alper!” Students want teachers to see them as people beyond the classroom. I’m also a bit surprised at how, as a teacher, it feels like the work could go on forever. There’s always more feedback you can give. There’s always a cooler activity to try. There are always papers to grade. I find it hard sometimes to set limits on how much time I’m committing. It truly could go on forever if you let it.

You don’t give homework. Why is that?

It’s an equity issue. Some students don’t have great internet access, so it’s harder for them. Some students work or care for siblings, so they don’t have that much capacity to do homework. I get my work done during the school day and don’t typically bring it home. I offer my students the same deal. I tell them that if they can get their work done during class time, they’ve done their job. It’s good for their brains to take a break when they leave school.

Did you have a teacher who was a role model?

Yes, Chris Gould, who taught social studies at my high school in Amherst, Massachusetts. He was energetic and engaging, and he had extremely high standards. I wasn’t used to being held to those standards. I didn’t always like it when I did poorly on papers, but it pushed me to be a better writer. And I appreciate that he didn’t lower his standards. I want to give my students the same experience.