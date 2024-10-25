SPOOKTACULAR — Makeup artist Jill Clark appeared at the Howland library in Beacon on Oct. 11 to demonstrate her Halloween techniques for tweens and teens. Her model (above) was librarian Chrissy Rivers. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

OUT AND ABOUT — The Hudson Highlands Plein Air Painters gathered at Stonecrop Gardens in Philipstown on Oct. 5. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

SCOOP THE LOOP — In a homecoming tradition, Haldane seniors drove down Main Street and around the bandstand in Cold Spring on Oct. 18. (Photos by Michael Turton)