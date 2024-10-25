Classes canceled after chemistry fire

Beacon High School was closed to students for cleaning on Thursday (Oct. 24) after a small fire broke out the day before. Superintendent Matt Landahl said in an email to district families that a fire started in a chemistry classroom around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday. No one was hurt. Landahl said on Thursday that custodian Tom Van Buren used fire extinguishers to stop the fire.

Damage from the fire (BFD)
Damage from the fire (BFD)

Related stories:

Beacon Schools Foundation Honor Teachers
Hocus Pocus Parade

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.