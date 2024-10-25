Classes canceled after chemistry fire
Beacon High School was closed to students for cleaning on Thursday (Oct. 24) after a small fire broke out the day before. Superintendent Matt Landahl said in an email to district families that a fire started in a chemistry classroom around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday. No one was hurt. Landahl said on Thursday that custodian Tom Van Buren used fire extinguishers to stop the fire.
