Beacon resident tried to burn them out
The Beacon Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Masters Place on Oct. 19 that was started by a homeowner attempting to burn out bees from a porch roof, according to Mid Hudson News.
Firefighters who arrived just after 7 p.m. observed light smoke. The Castle Point and Fishkill departments also responded, and the fire was extinguished within about a half-hour.
