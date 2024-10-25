Beacon resident tried to burn them out

The Beacon Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Masters Place on Oct. 19 that was started by a homeowner attempting to burn out bees from a porch roof, according to Mid Hudson News.

Firefighters who arrived just after 7 p.m. observed light smoke. The Castle Point and Fishkill departments also responded, and the fire was extinguished within about a half-hour.

Related stories:

Beacon Schools Foundation Honor Teachers
Hocus Pocus Parade

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.