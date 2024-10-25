The City of Beacon Professional Firefighters held its third annual cornhole tournament on Oct. 19 at the Elks Lodge, with Larry Waite and Jerry Pfitscher repeating as champions. During the competition, we asked a few players for tips.

“Play against someone worse than you.”

~James Mullany, with Raymond Herbst

“Keep a beer or a hot dog in hand and practice patience.”

~Sam Simonetti (right), with Hannah Berrell

“When you step to the edge of the board, exhale.”

~Anthony Vasquez, with Justin Hansen and son

“Throw it and pray.” ~Pam Steffanci

Action shots by Aron Li




















