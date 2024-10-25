The City of Beacon Professional Firefighters held its third annual cornhole tournament on Oct. 19 at the Elks Lodge, with Larry Waite and Jerry Pfitscher repeating as champions. During the competition, we asked a few players for tips.

mullany

“Play against someone worse than you.”
~James Mullany, with Raymond Herbst

berrell

“Keep a beer or a hot dog in hand and practice patience.”
~Sam Simonetti (right), with Hannah Berrell

vasquez

“When you step to the edge of the board, exhale.”
~Anthony Vasquez, with Justin Hansen and son

steffanci

“Throw it and pray.” ~Pam Steffanci

Action shots by Aron Li

Notarthomas is a junior at Beacon High School and a member of The Current's Student Journalists Program, which is supported by our members.

Aron Li is a junior at Beacon High School and a member of The Current's Student Journalists Program, which is supported by our members.

