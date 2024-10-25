DeInception

By Sarena Straus



The Philipstown resident imagines a time when technology can eliminate unwanted behaviors. It is 2126 in New York City, and parents are allowed to modify their children’s brains until they turn 20 with a technology invented to cure addicts. In the second volume of her sci-fi trilogy (after ReInception in 2022), Ward and Leandrea must survive the fallout of their rebellion.

Donnaville

By Donna Minkowitz



Minkowitz, a Beacon resident who has written two memoirs, in her debut novel depicts a city that is pleasant and attractive to tourists except for its dark prison that some parts of Donna operate, some parts reside in as prisoners and some parts want to burn down. Why can’t the Mother Goddess put a stop to it? Or, as the author asks, “Can a sexy trickster dude inside Donna free the inmates, or will he need help from the feminine principle he despises and fears?” The author will read from her novel at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at KuBe Art Center.

Howl

By Micah Hales



In this story for adolescent readers, an 11-year-old Jamaican-born and Brooklyn-raised girl arrives at camp with plans to run away so she can find her missing younger brother. However, during her escape through the woods, she realizes she can talk to animals, and things get complicated. Hales, who attended the Garrison Middle School, now teaches English there.

Ordinary Devotion

By Kristen Holt-Browning



The Beacon resident tells the story of Elinor, 12, who is enclosed with Lady Adela in a cell at Wenlock Abbey in 14th-century England. Centuries later, a medieval studies professor discovers Elinor’s long-lost writings. The author will read from her debut novel on Nov. 9 at Stanza Books.

To Remain Vigilant (The Epic of Hotspur)

By Liz Schevtchuk Armstrong



In the debut novel by the Cold Spring resident and longtime Current reporter and editor (writing as Liz Sevchuk Armstrong), Sir Harry Percy patrols medieval England’s rugged North but comes into conflict with Richard II. Henry becomes a despot himself, forcing Parliament to name him king. The duke boycotts the coronation but later returns to duty. Will their reconciliation last?

Western Starlands

By Toby Dunne



This debut by the Beacon resident, described as “an existentialist road trip opus that will escort you to a time you’ve forgotten you’ve been missing,” is a tale of crossing the U.S. in the early 1990s. A launch party is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 at The B House, 182 Verplanck Ave.