Mayor: ‘A fair degree of chaos’ in Cold Spring

Mayor Kathleen Foley commented at the Wednesday (Oct. 23) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board on what she described as “a fair degree of chaos” on streets and sidewalks during the previous Saturday as a procession of vehicles in a political rally drove through the village on one of its busiest days of the year.

After gathering in Carmel, the participants drove down Main Street honking horns and waving flags to support former President Donald Trump’s re-election bid.

“The individuals in the caravan were within their rights to travel through Cold Spring; no permit was required,” Foley said. But she said neither the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office nor Philipstown residents who participated informed the Cold Spring Police Department that the caravan was headed to the village. As a result, she said, village police were unprepared.

“While the sheriff may not have known the intended route of the caravan, for the sake of public safety, his office should have alerted all Putnam County law enforcement agencies to be at the ready for the passage of a large number of vehicles ranging in size from sedans to utility trucks,” Foley said.

Calls from the Cold Spring department for assistance brought New York State troopers and sheriff’s deputies to the scene.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt,” Foley said. “We do not condone belligerent behavior, intimidation or threats of any kind to our staff, our police officers, to our neighbors or toward our visitors.”

Before the mayor’s comments, the board spent more than an hour in executive session, which is closed to the public, to address public safety. Foley declined to say what was discussed.

In an email to The Current on Thursday, Foley said there were heated disputes in the street and on sidewalks while the convoy traveled through Cold Spring.

“Police response was particularly difficult because the village was already overwhelmed with visitors,” she said. “Mutual aid units from the Sheriff’s Department and the New York State Police had difficulty getting into the most heated areas.” She said Cold Spring officers were able to de-escalate confrontations and move the convoy along.

“Meeting aggression with aggression only escalates tensions and delivers what events like this seek: reaction,” Foley said. “This just isn’t how civil discourse happens, regardless of one’s position.”

In other business…

■ The board passed a resolution approving temporary changes “to manage and control traffic and respond to emergencies safely within the village” during busy fall weekends. The following changes are in effect on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 24, to be implemented by police when deemed necessary: (1) Traffic can be diverted from Main Street to Fair Street and (2) on-street parking can be suspended on Fair Street and Northern Avenue on the north and westbound sides between Route 9D and Church Street if signs are placed at least 24 hours in advance.

■ The board accepted a $416,800 bid from Gallo Construction to remove and replace clarifier and filter media and recoat tanks at the water treatment plant. A $400,000 bid was rejected because the company could not provide satisfactory references. Much of the funding will come from a federal grant.