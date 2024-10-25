November book club selections
Lit Book Club
MON 4, 7 P.M.
The Mighty Red, by Louise Erdrich
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/events.
Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 7, 7 P.M.
Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide, by Tony Horwitz
Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email [email protected].
High School Book Club
TUES 12, 2:30 P.M.
Planning session
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Fantasy Book Club
TUES 12, 7 P.M.
Ninth House, by Leigh Bardugo
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/events.
Fiction Book Club
THURS 14, 7 P.M.
In the Distance, by Hernan Diaz
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com/event.
Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 7-11)
FRI 15, 3:15 P.M.
Mr. Wolf’s Class: Mystery Club, by Aron Nels Steinke
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Graphic Novel Book Club (Adults)
MON 18, 3:30 P.M.
Bloom, by Kevin Panetta and Savanna Canucheau
Moon Knight: Lunatic (Vol. 1), by Jeff Lemire and Greg Smallwood
Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
Helen Savoit Book Club
WED 20, 2 P.M.
The Sentence, by Louise Erdrich
Howland Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
Biz Bzzz Book Club
WED 20, 5:30 P.M.
Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things, by Adam Grant
Beahive, Beacon
Register at bit.ly/4fhDa11.
Page-to-Screen Book Club
THURS 21, 3 P.M.
Erasure, by Percival Everett
Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 21, 7:15 P.M.
The Hound of the Baskervilles, by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
TBD
Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.