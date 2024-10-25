November book club selections

Lit Book Club

MON 4, 7 P.M.

The Mighty Red, by Louise Erdrich

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/events.

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 7, 7 P.M.

Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide, by Tony Horwitz

Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email [email protected].

High School Book Club

TUES 12, 2:30 P.M.

Planning session

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Fantasy Book Club

TUES 12, 7 P.M.

Ninth House, by Leigh Bardugo

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/events.

Fiction Book Club

THURS 14, 7 P.M.

In the Distance, by Hernan Diaz

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com/event.

Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 7-11)

FRI 15, 3:15 P.M.

Mr. Wolf’s Class: Mystery Club, by Aron Nels Steinke

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Graphic Novel Book Club (Adults)

MON 18, 3:30 P.M.

Bloom, by Kevin Panetta and Savanna Canucheau

Moon Knight: Lunatic (Vol. 1), by Jeff Lemire and Greg Smallwood

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Helen Savoit Book Club

WED 20, 2 P.M.

The Sentence, by Louise Erdrich

Howland Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Biz Bzzz Book Club

WED 20, 5:30 P.M.

Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things, by Adam Grant

Beahive, Beacon

Register at bit.ly/4fhDa11.

Page-to-Screen Book Club

THURS 21, 3 P.M.

Erasure, by Percival Everett

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 21, 7:15 P.M.

The Hound of the Baskervilles, by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

TBD

Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.