Rising costs top concern for Rolison, Valdés Smith

With the price of essentials such as housing and energy rising unabated, state Sen. Rob Rolison and his challenger, Yvette Valdés Smith, each say affordability is a crucial problem as they battle for a state Senate seat representing the 39th District, which includes Beacon and Philipstown.

When speaking with voters, a major concern is “not being able to pay bills or deciding on [paying for] groceries or my Central Hudson bill,” said Valdés Smith, a former teacher whose district on the Dutchess County Legislature includes Ward 4 in Beacon. The Democrat is also the Legislature’s minority leader.

Rolison, a Republican who served as City of Poughkeepsie mayor before defeating Beacon resident Julie Shiroishi in 2022 to win the redrawn 39th District, said reducing the local cost of living is also one of his priorities.

He faced criticism from Valdés Smith in April after voting against state budget bills whose spending included $350 million to fund an additional tax credit for families eligible for the Empire State Child Tax Credit and $934 million in additional Foundation Aid for school districts.

Separately, he has sponsored legislation to boost funding for tax credits to businesses providing childcare and to require the Public Service Commission and Comptroller’s Office to determine the cost to residents of the state’s mandated transition to renewable energy. Utility bills include a charge for energy-efficiency and renewable-energy programs.

Although the state has challenges and “we have to spend money,” Rolison said, the state comptroller is predicting deficits over the next three years. “We certainly don’t want to be in a situation where we’re continuing to spend money that we’re getting from taxpayers,” he said.

Rolison said he is “absolutely proud” of his environmental record. He voted for the law enacted in 2023 to prohibit Holtec from discharging radioactive water into the Hudson River as it decommissions Indian Point, and for the Climate Change Superfund Act. The legislation, which Gov. Kathy Hochul has yet to sign, requires that companies responsible for the buildup of greenhouse gases help fund infrastructure projects that reduce the impact of climate change.

But Rolison voted against the NY HEAT Act, designed to curtail the use of gas by utilities and cap energy bills for low- and moderate-income customers at 6 percent of their income. Rolison said he supports climate goals but believes the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which establishes a goal of 100 percent zero-emissions energy by 2040, is too aggressive. “We’re seeing that with school districts pushing back on the EV [electric-vehicle] bus mandate,” he said, referring to a law requiring that districts buy only zero-emissions buses by 2027 and have all-electric fleets by 2035.

Valdés Smith, who taught environmental science in Manhattan and Yonkers, said that protecting water and natural resources is a top concern. She joined Dutchess County legislators in voting unanimously last month to limit the proximity of polluting businesses to water sources, and she supports the NY HEAT Act.

When speaking with residents, housing costs were the second-most-cited concern. Many are “worried about their parents or themselves being able to stay in their homes,” she said.

Valdés Smith said she supports the construction of more housing across income ranges amid a shortage and said the state needs to invest in infrastructure so that residential developments are not located in areas that cannot handle the burdens on roads and sewer and water systems.

“It has to be smart development,” she said, including “around our Metro-North stations so people can commute and rely on public transportation.”

Rolison joined the backlash against a proposal by Hochul to supersede local zoning laws to spearhead housing construction.

Like Valdés Smith, Rolison said he supports new residences across income ranges but believes municipalities need input in the siting of projects. He also said developers are hindered by state-mandated “red tape.”

Both candidates weighed in on the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail, the proposed 7.5-mile linear park between Cold Spring and Beacon. Rolison sent a letter to state parks last month calling for a “pause” in plans to connect the trail to Dockside Park in Cold Spring. Rolison said he and Philipstown Supervisor John Van Tassel, Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley and Nelsonville Mayor Chris Winward plan to meet with state parks officials on Tuesday (Oct. 29).

Valdés Smith said she looks forward to reviewing the draft environmental impact that state parks is expected to release this fall. The trail, she said, “could be extremely beneficial for multiple reasons, including the education of our youth and accessibility for all of our communities to the beautiful Hudson River.”

On Tuesday (Oct. 22), Valdés Smith announced a package of anti-gun-violence proposals: a 10-day waiting period for firearms purchases; expanding the state’s SNUG (“guns” spelled backward) initiative, which is used in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie; spending more on victim services; and banning weapons and tactical gear within 100 feet of voting locations.

“I see a future for this district and for all New Yorkers that is free from the constant threat of gun violence,” she said.

Rolison voted against a 10-day waiting period passed by the Senate in June.