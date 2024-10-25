Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SUN 27
Mid Hudson Reptile Expo
POUGHKEEPSIE
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
More than 250 vendors will have reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates, along with supplies, for sale. Cost: $12 ($6 ages 7 to 12, free for ages 6 and younger)
SUN 27
Dia de los Muertos
COLD SPRING
12:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The community altar will honor beloved pets.
SUN 27
Repair Cafe
BEACON
1 – 4 p.m. Beacon Rec Center
23 W. Center St.
facebook.com/BeaconRec
Volunteer fixers will help salvage broken items, including textiles, electronics, jewelry, furniture and bikes. Free
SAT 2
Glass, Pottery, China & Accessories Show
BEACON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Veterans Memorial Building
413 Main St.
Vendors will offer 20th-century items. Cost: $5
SAT 2
Harvest Fair and Thrift Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. St. Philip’s Church
1101 Route 9D
Shop for home goods and children’s items. There will also be a goat-petting pen, games and activities. Cost: $3 donation
SAT 2
Rabies Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road | putnamcountyny.com/health
Have your dog, cat or ferret vaccinated. Bring proof of prior rabies shot and residency. Pets must be leashed or in carriers. Free
SAT 2
Taproots Festival
BEACON
2 – 5 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
dub.sh/taproots-2024
This Beacon Climate Action Now event will focus on resources for community care. Bring canned goods for Fareground, seeds to share and a mug for soup. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 26
Be a Bower Bird
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children ages 5 and older can learn about birds that use building skills to create elaborate nests and then gather materials from the garden to make their own.
SUN 27
Olaf and Essex
BEACON
6 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906
stanzabooks.com
Patti Calkosz will read from her middle-grade book about a bear and a fox in New York City that help a child get home.
SAT 2
Coco
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children are invited to celebrate Dia de los Muertos with this 2017 animated film about a boy who enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather.
SUN 3
So Percussion
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The percussion quartet will perform as part of the Classics for Kids series. Cost: $15 (children free)
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 26
Momentum
BEACON
Noon. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Michael Mahalchick and other dancers will perform at Rita McBride’s installation. Also SUN 27. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon residents)
SAT 26
River Reflections
NEWBURGH
3 – 7 p.m. Grit Works Gallery
115 Broadway | grit-works.com
Maria Lago’s expressionist paintings and sculptures celebrate the connection between Beacon and Newburgh. Through Jan. 12.
SAT 26
The Quilting Experience
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Beetle and Fred
171 Main St. | 845-440-8867
beetleandfred.com
Victoria Findlay-Wolfe (below) will discuss her latest book and share her work.
FRI 1
Barbara Smith Gioia
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
The artist’s work will be shown in Balance/Imbalance through Dec. 1.
SAT 2
Re–Materialization of Language
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
In this talk, curator and critic Cristiana Perrella will discuss the catalog for a 2022 “re-activation” of Materializzazione del linguaggio, a 1978 exhibit by Mirella Bentivoglio mounted in 1978 and revised in 2022.
SAT 2
Susan Walsh
BEACON
3 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St.
hudsonbeachglassshop.com
In this artist’s talk to close her solo exhibit, I Could Save Time, Walsh will discuss her drawings, photos and sculptures created with natural elements.
SAT 2
Matt Vega
BEACON
3 – 5 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon
18 Front St. | 845-202-7211
Vega’s show, Entropic Anamnesis, will be on view through Jan. 15.
SUN 3
Beata Beach Porter
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
This retrospective includes paintings from 1911 to 2006.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 26
All That Breathes
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Nadeem Shehzad, featured with his brother, Muhammad Saud, in this 2022 film that was named best documentary at Sundance and Cannes and nominated for an Academy Award, will talk about how he and Saud rescue birds of prey in Delhi, India, and their sudden global fame. The documentary can be seen on HBO Max. Register online. Free
SAT 26
The Full Monty
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
In this comedy, a group of unemployed male friends bare it all to earn money. Also SUN 27, FRI 1, SAT 2, SUN 3. Through Nov. 10. Cost: $35 ($30 seniors and students)
SAT 26
Don’t Kill Yourself Yet
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
Kenice Mobley’s stand-up show tracks her impulses, from planning her funeral as a child to having a serious stroke. Cost: $25
WED 30
And the Pursuit of Happiness
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Ted Swindley, the creator of Always… Patsy Cline, will present a stage reading of his new play, set in a small Southern town in 1994, about a football player who becomes a debutante. Donations welcome. Free
FRI 1
Jim Breuer
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian will perform stand-up as part of his Survival with Laughter tour. Cost: $40 to $100
SAT 2
Jordan Jensen
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The comedian and podcast host, who lives in Brooklyn, will do stand-up. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 3
Omnium Circus
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This accessible performance will include disabled and BIPOC artists and integrated American Sign Language. Cost: $44 to $58
TALKS & TOURS
WED 30
Medicare 101
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Learn how to sign up for benefits.
SAT 2
Art in Flower
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Lindsey Taylor will read from her book and create arrangements with plants taken from the grounds. Cost: $50
SAT 2
Vices & Virtues
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
At this launch party, Matt Eddy will read whimsical stories from his new collection of “animal stories for adults.” Cost: $20 ($25 door, $40 VIP)
SUN 3
Life in the Eastern Woodlands
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Drew Shuptar-Rayvis will lead an interactive presentation about the lives of Indigenous people as part of the museum’s Native American Heritage Weekend. Cost: $5 (children free)
MUSIC
SAT 26
Back to the Garden 1969
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Dress in costume for a Hippie Halloween party with the Woodstock tribute band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 27
School of Rock Festival
MONTGOMERY
1 – 10 p.m. City Winery Hudson Valley
23 Factory St.
Students of all ages from the Beacon school will show off their skills. Cost: $16
SUN 27
Little Lies
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Fleetwood Mac tribute band will bring the drama. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 1
Inside the Song
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Move
37 Chestnut St.
dub.sh/inside-song-11-1
An evening of music and conversation with singer-songwriters Michele Gedney of Philipstown and Jen Clapp of Beacon. Cost: $20
FRI 1
Slam Allen Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Enjoy blues, soul and R&B styling from the New York Blues Hall of Fame inductee and his band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 2
Motown to Stax and Beyond
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Thirteen touring musicians will perform hits from “the great American soulbook.” Cost: $40 to $57
SUN 3
So Percussion
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The quartet will play works by Olivier Tarpaga and Bryce Dessner, plus an original composition by a quartet member. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
NATURE & OUTDOORS
FRI 1
History Hike
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
After viewing the Indigenous Peoples in Putnam County exhibit, take a guided walk through Foundry Cove as part of Native American Heritage Weekend. Cost: $15 ($12 members, free for ages 18 and younger)
SAT 2
History Hike
CARMEL
10 a.m. Mount Nimham
Mount Nimham Court
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Guides from Cornell Cooperative Extension and the museum will discuss the Indigenous history of the area, stone chambers and namesake Daniel Nimham. Cost: $15 ($12 members)
CIVIC
SAT 26
Register to Vote / Early Ballot
Today is the last day to register (dub.sh/voter-register) or to request an absentee ballot online (dub.sh/early-ballot) before the Nov. 5 election. See voterlookup.elections.ny.gov to check your status.
SAT 26
Putnam Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road
boe.putnamcountyny.gov
Continues daily through Nov. 4.
SAT 26
Dutchess Early Voting
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Town Hall
807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov
Continues daily through Nov. 4.
MON 28
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 28
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
