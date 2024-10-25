Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SUN 27

Mid Hudson Reptile Expo

POUGHKEEPSIE

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

More than 250 vendors will have reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates, along with supplies, for sale. Cost: $12 ($6 ages 7 to 12, free for ages 6 and younger)

SUN 27

Dia de los Muertos

COLD SPRING

12:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The community altar will honor beloved pets.

SUN 27

Repair Cafe

BEACON

1 – 4 p.m. Beacon Rec Center

23 W. Center St.

facebook.com/BeaconRec

Volunteer fixers will help salvage broken items, including textiles, electronics, jewelry, furniture and bikes. Free

SAT 2

Glass, Pottery, China & Accessories Show

BEACON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Veterans Memorial Building

413 Main St.

Vendors will offer 20th-century items. Cost: $5

SAT 2

Harvest Fair and Thrift Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. St. Philip’s Church

1101 Route 9D

Shop for home goods and children’s items. There will also be a goat-petting pen, games and activities. Cost: $3 donation

SAT 2

Rabies Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road | putnamcountyny.com/health

Have your dog, cat or ferret vaccinated. Bring proof of prior rabies shot and residency. Pets must be leashed or in carriers. Free

SAT 2

Taproots Festival

BEACON

2 – 5 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

dub.sh/taproots-2024

This Beacon Climate Action Now event will focus on resources for community care. Bring canned goods for Fareground, seeds to share and a mug for soup. Free

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 26

Be a Bower Bird

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children ages 5 and older can learn about birds that use building skills to create elaborate nests and then gather materials from the garden to make their own.

SUN 27

Olaf and Essex

BEACON

6 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906

stanzabooks.com

Patti Calkosz will read from her middle-grade book about a bear and a fox in New York City that help a child get home.





SAT 2

Coco

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children are invited to celebrate Dia de los Muertos with this 2017 animated film about a boy who enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather.

SUN 3

So Percussion

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The percussion quartet will perform as part of the Classics for Kids series. Cost: $15 (children free)





VISUAL ARTS

SAT 26

Momentum

BEACON

Noon. Dia Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Michael Mahalchick and other dancers will perform at Rita McBride’s installation. Also SUN 27. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon residents)





SAT 26

River Reflections

NEWBURGH

3 – 7 p.m. Grit Works Gallery

115 Broadway | grit-works.com

Maria Lago’s expressionist paintings and sculptures celebrate the connection between Beacon and Newburgh. Through Jan. 12.

SAT 26

The Quilting Experience

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Beetle and Fred

171 Main St. | 845-440-8867

beetleandfred.com

Victoria Findlay-Wolfe (below) will discuss her latest book and share her work.



FRI 1

Barbara Smith Gioia

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

The artist’s work will be shown in Balance/Imbalance through Dec. 1.

SAT 2

Re–Materialization of Language

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

In this talk, curator and critic Cristiana Perrella will discuss the catalog for a 2022 “re-activation” of Materializzazione del linguaggio, a 1978 exhibit by Mirella Bentivoglio mounted in 1978 and revised in 2022.

SAT 2

Susan Walsh

BEACON

3 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St.

hudsonbeachglassshop.com

In this artist’s talk to close her solo exhibit, I Could Save Time, Walsh will discuss her drawings, photos and sculptures created with natural elements.

SAT 2

Matt Vega

BEACON

3 – 5 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon

18 Front St. | 845-202-7211

Vega’s show, Entropic Anamnesis, will be on view through Jan. 15.

SUN 3

Beata Beach Porter

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

This retrospective includes paintings from 1911 to 2006.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 26

All That Breathes

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Nadeem Shehzad, featured with his brother, Muhammad Saud, in this 2022 film that was named best documentary at Sundance and Cannes and nominated for an Academy Award, will talk about how he and Saud rescue birds of prey in Delhi, India, and their sudden global fame. The documentary can be seen on HBO Max. Register online. Free





SAT 26

The Full Monty

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

In this comedy, a group of unemployed male friends bare it all to earn money. Also SUN 27, FRI 1, SAT 2, SUN 3. Through Nov. 10. Cost: $35 ($30 seniors and students)

SAT 26

Don’t Kill Yourself Yet

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

Kenice Mobley’s stand-up show tracks her impulses, from planning her funeral as a child to having a serious stroke. Cost: $25





WED 30

And the Pursuit of Happiness

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Ted Swindley, the creator of Always… Patsy Cline, will present a stage reading of his new play, set in a small Southern town in 1994, about a football player who becomes a debutante. Donations welcome. Free

FRI 1

Jim Breuer

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian will perform stand-up as part of his Survival with Laughter tour. Cost: $40 to $100

SAT 2

Jordan Jensen

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The comedian and podcast host, who lives in Brooklyn, will do stand-up. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 3

Omnium Circus

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This accessible performance will include disabled and BIPOC artists and integrated American Sign Language. Cost: $44 to $58

TALKS & TOURS

WED 30

Medicare 101

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Learn how to sign up for benefits.

SAT 2

Art in Flower

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Lindsey Taylor will read from her book and create arrangements with plants taken from the grounds. Cost: $50

SAT 2

Vices & Virtues

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

At this launch party, Matt Eddy will read whimsical stories from his new collection of “animal stories for adults.” Cost: $20 ($25 door, $40 VIP)

SUN 3

Life in the Eastern Woodlands

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Drew Shuptar-Rayvis will lead an interactive presentation about the lives of Indigenous people as part of the museum’s Native American Heritage Weekend. Cost: $5 (children free)

MUSIC

SAT 26

Back to the Garden 1969

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Dress in costume for a Hippie Halloween party with the Woodstock tribute band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 27

School of Rock Festival

MONTGOMERY

1 – 10 p.m. City Winery Hudson Valley

23 Factory St.

Students of all ages from the Beacon school will show off their skills. Cost: $16

SUN 27

Little Lies

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Fleetwood Mac tribute band will bring the drama. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

FRI 1

Inside the Song

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Move

37 Chestnut St.

dub.sh/inside-song-11-1

An evening of music and conversation with singer-songwriters Michele Gedney of Philipstown and Jen Clapp of Beacon. Cost: $20

FRI 1

Slam Allen Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Enjoy blues, soul and R&B styling from the New York Blues Hall of Fame inductee and his band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 2

Motown to Stax and Beyond

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Thirteen touring musicians will perform hits from “the great American soulbook.” Cost: $40 to $57

SUN 3

So Percussion

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The quartet will play works by Olivier Tarpaga and Bryce Dessner, plus an original composition by a quartet member. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

NATURE & OUTDOORS

FRI 1

History Hike

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

After viewing the Indigenous Peoples in Putnam County exhibit, take a guided walk through Foundry Cove as part of Native American Heritage Weekend. Cost: $15 ($12 members, free for ages 18 and younger)

SAT 2

History Hike

CARMEL

10 a.m. Mount Nimham

Mount Nimham Court

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Guides from Cornell Cooperative Extension and the museum will discuss the Indigenous history of the area, stone chambers and namesake Daniel Nimham. Cost: $15 ($12 members)

CIVIC

SAT 26

Register to Vote / Early Ballot

Today is the last day to register (dub.sh/voter-register) or to request an absentee ballot online (dub.sh/early-ballot) before the Nov. 5 election. See voterlookup.elections.ny.gov to check your status.

SAT 26

Putnam Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road

boe.putnamcountyny.gov

Continues daily through Nov. 4.

SAT 26

Dutchess Early Voting

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Town Hall

807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov

Continues daily through Nov. 4.

MON 28

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 28

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org