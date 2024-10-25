FOOTBALL — Beacon continued its turnaround under first-year head coach Gerald Ryan, blowing out Liberty, 58-0, on Oct. 18, for its best record (6-1) in a decade. Quarterback Jazziah Whitted completed 19 of 22 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns. Elijah Epps had five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Nixon Salinas had eight tackles (including six for losses) and Kevin Beal had six. The Bulldogs host Marlboro (5-2) today (Oct. 25) at 5:30 p.m.

Photos by Cadence Heeter

































GIRLS’ SOCCER — After a 9-1 blowout of Marlboro on Wednesday (Oct. 23), the Bulldogs finished 15-1. Claire Morgan and Reilly Landisi each recorded hat tricks. Beacon, seeded No. 3 in the Section IX, Class A tournament, will travel to No. 2 New Paltz (12-3) on Wednesday (Oct. 30). The winner will advance to the title game on Nov. 2.

BOYS’ SOCCER — The Bulldogs, who finished 13-2, are seeded No. 2 in the Section IX, Class A tournament and will host No. 7 Liberty (9-4-1) on Tuesday (Oct. 29) at 2 p.m. The winner will advance to the semifinals on Thursday to face either No. 3 Wallkill or No. 6 Saugerties.

VOLLEYBALL — Beacon went 2-1 this week, picking up key wins over Newburgh (25-16, 25-17, 25-23) and Burke Catholic (25-18, 16-25, 25-21, 25-17), during which Lila Burke recorded her 1,000th career kill and Katherine Ruffy had 33 assists. The loss was to Minisink (25-16, 26-24, 25-9); Evy Diebboll had 18 digs. Beacon (12-3) travels to Cornwall (12-1) on Monday (Oct. 28) to play for the league title.