FOOTBALL — The Blue Devils were trounced at homecoming on Oct. 18 by Putnam Valley, 35-6. Haldane’s only score came in the second quarter on a 21-yard pass from David Powlis to Jake Thomas. Powlis completed 3 of 10 passes for 63 yards, all to Thomas; as a team, Haldane had 54 yards rushing. The Blue Devils (3-3) will host Hastings at 2 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 26).

VOLLEYBALL — The Blue Devils lost twice at home by 3-0 scores, on Oct. 18 to Croton-Harmon and on Monday (Oct. 21) to Putnam Valley. Against the Tigers, Liv Holmbo had three kills and Savannah Duggan had five digs. At home on Wednesday, the Blue Devils stayed close with Pawling, but fell, 3-2 (18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 10-15). Elaina Johanson scored 10 kills and five aces, while Duggan had 21 digs. Haldane (3-14) hosts Hastings at 6:15 p.m. today (Oct. 25).

BOYS’ SOCCER — Before its 6-4 loss to Pawling on Oct. 17, Haldane honored its seniors: Matthew Silhavy, Marc Firpo, Brandt Robbins, Dustin Berkley, Jake Powers, Milo Pearsall and Owen Cutie. The Blue Devils took an early 3-1 lead on two goals by Samuel Cardona and another by Ty Villella, but Pawling scored three straight in the second half to go up, 4-3. Villella tied the game with a penalty kick but three minutes later Pawling hit the go-ahead goal, then scored again with 30 seconds left.

The Blue Devils rebounded on Oct. 19 at Putnam Valley with a 2-1 comeback win. The Tigers scored first, with 18 minutes left in the second half, but Cardona had the equalizer with five minutes left and, with 1:19 remaining, scored the winner.

On Monday (Oct. 21) Haldane hosted North Salem, falling 3-0. The Blue Devils (4-12) travel to North Salem (11-2-3) on Wednesday (Oct. 30) for the Section I, Class C playoffs.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — Haldane fell at home to Millbrook on Tuesday (Oct. 22), 4-2. Marisa Peters and Amelia Alayon scored for the Blue Devils. Haldane (2-12) travels to North Salem (6-6-4) on Wednesday (Oct. 30) for the Section I, Class C playoffs.

CROSS-COUNTRY — Haldane ran in the Section I Coaches Invitational at Woodlands on Oct. 19. For the girls, Tyler Schacht finished 18th in the 5,000 meters in 21:49; for the boys, Owen Powers was eighth in 17:02.50 and the Blue Devils finished seventh of 23 teams. Haldane will host Hendrick Hudson on Wednesday (Oct. 30) at the Highlands Country Club in Garrison.