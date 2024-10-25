Professional hockey debuts in Newburgh

The fledgling Hudson Valley Venom played its first regular season games on Oct. 18 and 19 and undoubtedly hopes fortunes improve.

Hudson Valley fell twice to the Binghamton Black Bears, losing the home opener at Newburgh’s Ice Time Sports Complex, 9-6, before being shut out 5-0 the following night in Binghamton. The teams play in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

Pat Manning, a former state legislator, purchased the Elmira River Sharks in May, moved the franchise to Newburgh and gave it a new identity.

The Oct. 18 opener looked like a blowout when the Venom were outscored 4-1 in the first period. But a different Venom team emerged in the second, tying the game at 5-5 before being outscored 3-1 in the third.

Mark Pozsar, a 25-year-old from Budapest, scored the first franchise regular-season goal. Dustin Jesseau, a 32-year-old from Ontario, had the first hat trick.

The two are among 14 players on the 20-man roster from outside the U.S. It includes seven Canadians, three Swedes and a player each from Russia, Hungary, Switzerland and Lithuania.

Goalie John Moriarty’s play was a bright spot in Binghamton as the American turned aside 45 of 50 shots. His teammates just didn’t score.

Now in its 15th season, the 14-team FPHL is not affiliated with the National Hockey League. It is considered level A, while the American Hockey League, which has an affiliation, is AAA. Teams play 28 home games and 28 on the road.

The Venom is part of the Empire Division with Binghamton and teams from upstate Watertown; Danbury, Connecticut; Michigan and Illinois. The Continental Division has teams from Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi and Virginia.

Player-coach Josh Newberg is the oldest team member at 37; most players are rookies in their 20s. Newberg had his best season as a player two years ago with Binghamton when he scored 24 goals and 70 points. Assistant coach MJ Maerkl was one of his teammates there.

Newberg said that with only a handful of players coming over from Elmira, his biggest challenge is building from the ground up. About 60 players tried out. “We’re strong at forward” but need to “smooth out the edges,” he said.

Roster changes are common. Newberg is awaiting the arrival of two defensemen from Europe. He declined to say what players are paid but said “it produces good prospects for higher levels,” such as the ECHL, which is AA.

Asked if an Interstate-84 rivalry will develop with the Danbury Hat Tricks, who visit the Venom on Saturday (Oct. 26), Newberg said, “Absolutely!”

The Ice Time Sports Complex is located at 21 Lakeside Road in Newburgh. For a schedule and tickets, which start at $19.50, see hudsonvalleyvenom.com.