New York is a Democratic-leaning state, but it is still a major priority for Republicans on Election Day.

Half a dozen U.S. House races in New York have become highly competitive, making it a key state in the race to control the chamber.

Democrats are hoping to flip two Long Island districts: the 1st District in Suffolk County and the 4th District in Nassau County. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Nick LaLota faces a challenge from Democrat John Avlon. In the 4th District, Republican Anthony D’Esposito faces a rematch against 2022 Democratic nominee Laura Gillen.

Another three Republican freshmen are facing competitive races further north: Reps. Mike Lawler (whose district includes Philipstown), Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams. The three congressmen and D’Esposito represent districts that President Joe Biden carried in the 2020 election, making them top priorities for Democrats. Across the aisle, Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan (whose district includes Beacon) is also running in a competitive race.

Republican former President Donald Trump and Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris are competing for New York’s 28 electoral votes. The state hasn’t voted for a Republican presidential nominee since Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is also on the ballot seeking a third full term.

Past New York Results Presidential vote, 2020

Joe Biden (D) 61%, Donald Trump (R) 38% Registered voters: 13.1 million

49% Democrats

22% Republicans

24% independent 2020 turnout: 64%

Votes cast before Election Day: 51%

In the state Legislature, Democrats have a lopsided advantage but a net loss of a few seats in either chamber could cost them their supermajority. All state Senate and Assembly seats are up for election in November, including those held by Dana Levenberg, a Democrat whose Assembly district includes Philipstown, Jonathan Jacobson, a Democrat whose Assembly district includes Beacon, and Rob Rolison, a Republican whose Senate district includes the Highlands.

Voters will also decide a ballot measure called the Equal Rights Amendment, which is largely backed by Democrats and supporters of abortion rights. While the proposal doesn’t specifically mention abortion, it would bar discrimination based on “pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy.” New York is one of 10 states where voters will decide abortion-related ballot questions on Nov. 5.

AP writers Hannah Fingerhut and Maya Sweedler contributed to this report.