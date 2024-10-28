Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne on Monday (Oct. 28) signed an order temporarily banning most outdoor burning because of the lack of rainfall that contributed to a large brush fire in Kent.

The county said Byrne and other officials will hold a press conference at the county Bureau of Emergency Services later this week to discuss the ban and the Kent fire.

The order prohibits burning any combustible material in an outdoor area, or engaging in any outdoor activity that could create flames or sparks. “All outdoor burning of yard trash, household paper products, bonfire, campfires, warming fires, outdoor fireplaces and chimneys and cooking fires is banned unless authorized by the state Department of Environmental Conservation or for cooking within a contained gas or charcoal grill.

Local fire departments will respond to reports of violations. The order exempts firefighting training and burn operations approved by the state DEC.

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus also issued a burn ban.

In addition, the state on Oct. 25 released a tool at nysmesonet.org to monitor wildfire risks. The state Department of Environmental Conservation also publishes a map at dec.gov.

The Hudson Valley, Long Island and the Catskills are currently in “high” fire danger, meaning that all fine, dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes, including unattended brush and campfires. The remainder of New York state is at a moderate level of fire danger.