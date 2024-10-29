A 51-year-old hiker was struck and killed by a falling tree on a trail at Anthony’s Nose in the Hudson Highlands State Park on Saturday (Oct. 26), according to the New York State Police.

Police identified the victim as Elkin Fabian Gomez Nino, of Queens. He was a native of Colombia. A funeral Mass was scheduled for Thursday (Oct. 31) in Sunnyside.

A witness told The Current that he and his friends heard a tree cracking and saw it hit Gomez Nino. They called for help, and a group of eight hikers were able to lift the tree. One hiker went down the mountain to guide first responders to the scene, but Gomez Nino was pronounced dead.

