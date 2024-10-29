Will assist seniors, lower incomes with returns

In an annual partnership, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and the Hudson Valley CA$H Coalition will provide free tax preparation services to eligible residents of Dutchess and Putnam counties. The initiative primarily benefits seniors and low- to moderate-income households.

As the 2025 tax season approaches, both organizations need volunteers. Free training will be provided.

Last year, the program assisted 6,418 residents, resulting in over $4 million in tax refunds and credits and saving nearly $1.9 million in tax prep fees.

While a background in accounting or finance is helpful, it is not required. Administrative and support roles, such as site greeters, marketing and appointment support are also available. Classes will provide comprehensive training and culminate in IRS certification upon completion. The Hudson Valley CASH Coalition is also seeking bilingual volunteers for Spanish-speaking clients.

For more information, contact Linda Eddy at [email protected], call 845-475-7500 or visit hv-cash.org.

