Board votes to require off-street parking

The Cold Spring Village Board on Wednesday (Oct. 30) continued its discussion of revisions to laws that regulate short-term rentals such as those booked through Airbnb and VRBO and voted to require all STR owners to provide at least one off-street parking space.

Issues that remain unresolved include the timing of inspections, enforcement, an appeals process, shared driveways and use of accessory buildings. A public hearing will be held once all proposed revisions have been agreed upon by the board.

In other business, the board accepted the lowest of three bids, $9,500 from Downey Energy, to replace the boiler at Village Hall. The village also received bids of $10,200 from Pidala Oil and $19,500 from T. Webber.

