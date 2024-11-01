George Stevenson is veteran, former star athlete

George Stevenson, well known across Philipstown for his athletic prowess, military service and talent as a folk artist, will be honored by the Cold Spring Fire Co. at a reception on Nov. 8 and with an exhibition and sale of his paintings the following day.

Stevenson, 79, served as a Cold Spring firefighter as a young man and is now a life associate member of the company. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his service in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he survived malaria. Nearly a year after his return home, he suffered a stroke and lost the use of his right arm and leg and the ability to speak.

Art was vital to his recovery; learning to paint with his left hand, he became prolific. Initially, many of his paintings reflected the brutality of war. But as time passed, his subjects became more peaceful, with rural landscapes, farm scenes, sports and the riverfront among his favorite themes. A quirk in many of Stevenson’s paintings is the inclusion of his boyhood pets, Lucky and Snoopy.

Now a resident at the New York State Veterans Home in Montrose, Stevenson excelled in baseball, track and football at Haldane High School and set the season record for pass receptions.

“George embodies the values that the Cold Spring Fire Co. No. 1 represents: volunteerism, leadership, community service and protection and care for our neighbors,” said CSFC president Aaron Leonard. “We’re proud to present this historic exhibit of the art that is such an important part of his life.”

Stevenson is expected to attend the Friday reception, scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cold Spring firehouse at 152 Main St. The evening will include a cash bar and light refreshments. Tickets are $65 at dub.sh/george-stevenson.

On Nov. 9, from 2 to 5 p.m., many of Stevenson’s paintings will be offered for sale at the firehouse, with prices starting at $75.

Funds raised at both events will go toward a scholarship established in Stevenson’s name to be awarded to a Haldane High School senior who plans to study art in college.

CSFC members who are veterans plan to purchase and donate a painting depicting a scene from Vietnam to the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.