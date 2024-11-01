South Avenue Elementary plans sale

South Avenue Elementary School in Beacon is collecting secondhand books through Nov. 8 for an upcoming sale to benefit the PTA.

Children’s and young adult books and adult fiction and nonfiction in very good condition can be dropped at the Beacon Recreation Center at 23 W. Center St., or email [email protected] to request pickup.

The PTA will not accept books with water damage or torn or missing pages, used coloring books, games or puzzles.