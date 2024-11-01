Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 2

Glass, Pottery, China & Accessories Show

BEACON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St.

Vendors will offer 20th-century items. Cost: $5

SAT 2

Harvest Fair and Thrift Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. St. Philip’s Church

1101 Route 9D

Shop for home goods and children’s items. There will also be a goat-petting pen, games and activities. Cost: $3 donation

SAT 2

Rabies Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road

putnamcountyny.com/health

Have your dog, cat or ferret vaccinated. Bring proof of prior rabies shot and residency. Pets must be leashed or in carriers. Free

SAT 2

Closing of the Fields

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Bring work gloves and help put the fields to rest. There will also be singing, reflection and community.

SAT 2

Taproots Festival

BEACON

2 – 5 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

dub.sh/taproots-2024

This Beacon Climate Action Now event will focus on resources for community care. Bring canned goods for Fareground, seeds to share and a mug for soup. Free

SUN 3

Daylight Saving Ends

Turn your clocks back one hour.

SUN 3

Bulb Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Philipstown Rec

philipstowngardenclubny.org

Browse the catalog online for the Philipstown Garden Club sale. Bring bags.

SUN 3

Pumpkin Smash

PHILIPSTOWN

12:30 – 2 p.m. Graymoor

40 Franciscan Way

atonementfriars.org

Keep your Halloween pumpkins out of the landfill at this second annual event by composting them at the Picnic Pavilion. There will be live music by the Mike Risko Band and cider and donuts.



SAT 9

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Mary’s

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

More than 50 artisans and artists will showcase their work. Also SUN 10.

SAT 9

Arty Martini Party

GARRISON

5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

This fall fundraiser celebrates the center’s 60th anniversary. Cost: $50

SUN 10

Train & Hobby Show

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The show and sale will include a ride-on train for kids, model train layouts, raffles and promotions. Cost: $10 ($15 families, $5 kids)

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 9

Atomic Fury

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

This group show celebrates the 70th anniversary of the legendary Godzilla. Paso will also have a solo show. Through Dec. 6.

SAT 9

Ian Clyde

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

Clyde’s show, Touch Grass, features paintings and sculptures that explore nature and technology. Through Dec. 7.



SAT 9

Linda Lauro-Lazin and Kejoo Park

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Lauro-Lazin and Park’s works on paper and paintings are featured in Joining Sky and Earth. In Gallery 2, Pamela Vlahakis’s photos show hidden beauty in Apparitions. Jebah Baum’s drawings in the Beacon Room, Fishing with Matisse, are inspired by his residency in France. Through Dec. 8.



KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 2

Coco

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children are invited to celebrate Dia de los Muertos with this 2017 animated film about a boy who enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather.

SUN 3

So Percussion

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The percussion quartet will perform as part of the Classics for Kids series. Cost: $15 (children free)

TUES 5

Gnomevember Craft

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 and up are invited to make a gnome. Registration required.

SAT 9

Witchlings 3

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Claribel Ortega will read from the third book in the popular middle-grade series, House of Elephants, and receive the library’s Excellence in Children’s Literature award. Books can be purchased at the event.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 2

Re–Materialization of Language

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

In this talk, curator and critic Cristiana Perrella will discuss the catalog for a 2022 “re-activation” of Materializzazione del linguaggio, a 1978 exhibit by Mirella Bentivoglio mounted in 1978 and revised in 2022.

SAT 2

Susan Walsh

BEACON

3 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St.

hudsonbeachglassshop.com

In this artist’s talk to close her solo exhibit, I Could Save Time, Walsh will discuss her drawings, photos and sculptures created with natural elements.

SAT 2

Matt Vega

BEACON

3 – 5 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon

18 Front St. | 845-202-7211

Vega’s show, Entropic Anamnesis, will be on view through Jan. 15.

SAT 2

Brian Dickerson | smallWorks

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

garrisonartcenter.org

Dickerson shares portals that reflect “what has been discovered, what has been lost and what history is yet to be written,” while the curated small-works exhibit features music, politics and people around the theme “60 Years & 60 Works.”





SUN 3

Beata Beach Porter

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

This retrospective includes paintings from 1911 to 2006.

FRI 8

George Stevenson

COLD SPRING

6 – 9 p.m. Firehouse | 154 Main St.

dub.sh/george-stevenson

The folk artist and fire company member will be honored before an exhibit from 2 – 5 p.m. on SAT 9. Cost: $65

SAT 9

Fred Schlitzer

COLD SPRING

2 – 5 p.m. McCaffrey Realty | 140 Main St.

New paintings and drawings by the artist will be on display through Nov. 30.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 2

Art in Flower

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Lindsey Taylor will read from her book and create arrangements with plants taken from the grounds. Cost: $50

SAT 2

Vices & Virtues

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Matt Eddy will read whimsical stories from his collection of “animal stories for adults.” Cost: $20 ($25 door, $40 VIP)

SAT 2

Toby Dunne

BEACON

8 p.m. The B House

Fishkill and Verplanck

facebook.com/bhousegarageshack

The Beacon author will read from his novel, Western Starlands, about a road trip across the U.S. in the 1990s.

SUN 3

Life in the Eastern Woodlands

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Drew Shuptar-Rayvis will lead an interactive presentation about the lives of Indigenous people as part of the museum’s Native American Heritage Weekend. Cost: $5 (children free)

THURS 7

Feeding Friends with Dietary Restrictions

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn tips for making delicious food for vegan and gluten-free guests.

THURS 7

Fiction Workshop Reading

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

Gloria Beth Amodeo, Hang Li Goodwin, Natalie Hardaker, Jon Roth, Jeffrey Seitz and Jeremy Wall will read their work.

FRI 8

Inside/Outside Readings

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Inside/Outside presents poets Andrea Talarico, Andrew Levy, Joanne McFarland, David Groff and Deborah Davidovits. Cost: $15

SAT 9

Lenape People in the Hudson Valley

BEACON

1 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Harv Hilowitz will discuss the first inhabitants of the area and their diaspora. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors; $5 ages 5 to 15)

SAT 9

Donna Minkowitz

BEACON

3:30 p.m. KuBe Art Center

211 Fishkill Ave. | donnaminkowitz.com

The Beacon author will read from her novel, Donnaville.

SAT 9

Kristen Holt-Browning

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

The Beacon author will read from her novel, Ordinary Devotions.

SUN 10

Jim Garber

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The founding member of the Poet’s Corner series will read his work, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 2

The Full Monty

GARRISON

3 & 7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

In this comedy, a group of unemployed male friends bare it all to earn money. Also SUN 3, THURS 8, FRI 9, SAT 10. Cost: $35 ($30 seniors and students)

SAT 2

Jordan Jensen

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The comedian and podcast host, who lives in Brooklyn, will do stand-up. Cost: $35 ($40 door)





SUN 3

Omnium Circus

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This accessible performance will include disabled and BIPOC artists and integrated American Sign Language. Cost: $44 to $58

SUN 3

Mutts Gone Nuts

WEST POINT

3 p.m. Ike Hall Theatre | 655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | ikehall.com

Watch nine rescue pups (and four humans) dance, prance, flip and skip in this “comedic canine extravaganza.” Cost: $33 or $45





FRI 8

Man of La Mancha

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players will stage the musical based on Don Quixote about a play within a play and an epic journey. Also SAT 9, SUN 10. Cost: $15 ($8 students and seniors)

FRI 8

The Big Parade

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

In this Salute to Veterans, watch the 1925 silent film about World War I with live musical accompaniment. Free

MUSIC

SAT 2

Motown to Stax and Beyond

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Thirteen touring musicians will perform hits from “the great American soulbook.” Cost: $40 to $57

SUN 3

Sweet Honey in the Rock

POUGHKEEPSIE

3 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The African American women’s music collective and a capella group will perform music from its latest album, #LoveInEvolution. Free

SUN 3

Lana Kollath

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Highlands Chapel | 216 Main St.

highlandschapel.org

The pianist will perform works by Brahms, Bach and Mendelssohn. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 3

So Percussion

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The quartet will play works by Olivier Tarpaga and Bryce Dessner, plus an original composition by a quartet member. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

THURS 7

Air Supply

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, the founding duo, will be joined by a band to perform their hits. Cost: $80 to $110





FRI 8

Joni Mitchell’s Birthday

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Anne Carpenter and Peter Calo, joined by Paul Adamy (bass) and Gary Schreiner (piano), will perform songs by Mitchell to celebrate her 81st birthday. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 9

Back At It

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Sam Krugman (vocals, piano), Wolfgang Lagomarsini (bass) and Timothy Pitt (guitar) will debut as a band with original music. Cost: $25

SAT 9

Annie and the Hedonists

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The band plays music by female blues artists of the 1920s to ’40s. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 9

Chris O’Leary Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The blues artist who fronted The Barnburners plays with his band. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 9

Classic Stones Live

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band plays the music of the Rolling Stones. Cost: $44 to $59

SUN 10

Dionne Warwick

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The six-time Grammy winner will perform her hits. Cost: $75 to $100

SUN 10

The British Rock Show

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This tribute band covers hits from the golden age of rock. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

SAT 2

Putnam Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road

boe.putnamcountyny.gov

Also SUN 3.

SAT 2

Dutchess Early Voting

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Town Hall

807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov

Also SUN 3.

MON 4

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 5

Election Day

6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov to find your polling site.

TUES 5

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Middle School | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

The board will answer questions at 6:30 p.m. about the capital project bond.

TUES 5

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 6

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 7

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com