COMMUNITY
SAT 2
Glass, Pottery, China & Accessories Show
BEACON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St.
Vendors will offer 20th-century items. Cost: $5
SAT 2
Harvest Fair and Thrift Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. St. Philip’s Church
1101 Route 9D
Shop for home goods and children’s items. There will also be a goat-petting pen, games and activities. Cost: $3 donation
SAT 2
Rabies Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road
putnamcountyny.com/health
Have your dog, cat or ferret vaccinated. Bring proof of prior rabies shot and residency. Pets must be leashed or in carriers. Free
SAT 2
Closing of the Fields
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Bring work gloves and help put the fields to rest. There will also be singing, reflection and community.
SAT 2
Taproots Festival
BEACON
2 – 5 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
dub.sh/taproots-2024
This Beacon Climate Action Now event will focus on resources for community care. Bring canned goods for Fareground, seeds to share and a mug for soup. Free
SUN 3
Daylight Saving Ends
Turn your clocks back one hour.
SUN 3
Bulb Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Philipstown Rec
philipstowngardenclubny.org
Browse the catalog online for the Philipstown Garden Club sale. Bring bags.
SUN 3
Pumpkin Smash
PHILIPSTOWN
12:30 – 2 p.m. Graymoor
40 Franciscan Way
atonementfriars.org
Keep your Halloween pumpkins out of the landfill at this second annual event by composting them at the Picnic Pavilion. There will be live music by the Mike Risko Band and cider and donuts.
SAT 9
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Mary’s
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
More than 50 artisans and artists will showcase their work. Also SUN 10.
SAT 9
Arty Martini Party
GARRISON
5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
This fall fundraiser celebrates the center’s 60th anniversary. Cost: $50
SUN 10
Train & Hobby Show
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The show and sale will include a ride-on train for kids, model train layouts, raffles and promotions. Cost: $10 ($15 families, $5 kids)
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 9
Atomic Fury
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
This group show celebrates the 70th anniversary of the legendary Godzilla. Paso will also have a solo show. Through Dec. 6.
SAT 9
Ian Clyde
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
Clyde’s show, Touch Grass, features paintings and sculptures that explore nature and technology. Through Dec. 7.
SAT 9
Linda Lauro-Lazin and Kejoo Park
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Lauro-Lazin and Park’s works on paper and paintings are featured in Joining Sky and Earth. In Gallery 2, Pamela Vlahakis’s photos show hidden beauty in Apparitions. Jebah Baum’s drawings in the Beacon Room, Fishing with Matisse, are inspired by his residency in France. Through Dec. 8.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 2
Coco
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children are invited to celebrate Dia de los Muertos with this 2017 animated film about a boy who enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather.
SUN 3
So Percussion
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The percussion quartet will perform as part of the Classics for Kids series. Cost: $15 (children free)
TUES 5
Gnomevember Craft
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 and up are invited to make a gnome. Registration required.
SAT 9
Witchlings 3
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Claribel Ortega will read from the third book in the popular middle-grade series, House of Elephants, and receive the library’s Excellence in Children’s Literature award. Books can be purchased at the event.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 2
Re–Materialization of Language
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
In this talk, curator and critic Cristiana Perrella will discuss the catalog for a 2022 “re-activation” of Materializzazione del linguaggio, a 1978 exhibit by Mirella Bentivoglio mounted in 1978 and revised in 2022.
SAT 2
Susan Walsh
BEACON
3 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St.
hudsonbeachglassshop.com
In this artist’s talk to close her solo exhibit, I Could Save Time, Walsh will discuss her drawings, photos and sculptures created with natural elements.
SAT 2
Matt Vega
BEACON
3 – 5 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon
18 Front St. | 845-202-7211
Vega’s show, Entropic Anamnesis, will be on view through Jan. 15.
SAT 2
Brian Dickerson | smallWorks
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
garrisonartcenter.org
Dickerson shares portals that reflect “what has been discovered, what has been lost and what history is yet to be written,” while the curated small-works exhibit features music, politics and people around the theme “60 Years & 60 Works.”
SUN 3
Beata Beach Porter
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
This retrospective includes paintings from 1911 to 2006.
FRI 8
George Stevenson
COLD SPRING
6 – 9 p.m. Firehouse | 154 Main St.
dub.sh/george-stevenson
The folk artist and fire company member will be honored before an exhibit from 2 – 5 p.m. on SAT 9. Cost: $65
SAT 9
Fred Schlitzer
COLD SPRING
2 – 5 p.m. McCaffrey Realty | 140 Main St.
New paintings and drawings by the artist will be on display through Nov. 30.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 2
Art in Flower
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Lindsey Taylor will read from her book and create arrangements with plants taken from the grounds. Cost: $50
SAT 2
Vices & Virtues
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Matt Eddy will read whimsical stories from his collection of “animal stories for adults.” Cost: $20 ($25 door, $40 VIP)
SAT 2
Toby Dunne
BEACON
8 p.m. The B House
Fishkill and Verplanck
facebook.com/bhousegarageshack
The Beacon author will read from his novel, Western Starlands, about a road trip across the U.S. in the 1990s.
SUN 3
Life in the Eastern Woodlands
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Drew Shuptar-Rayvis will lead an interactive presentation about the lives of Indigenous people as part of the museum’s Native American Heritage Weekend. Cost: $5 (children free)
THURS 7
Feeding Friends with Dietary Restrictions
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn tips for making delicious food for vegan and gluten-free guests.
THURS 7
Fiction Workshop Reading
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
Gloria Beth Amodeo, Hang Li Goodwin, Natalie Hardaker, Jon Roth, Jeffrey Seitz and Jeremy Wall will read their work.
FRI 8
Inside/Outside Readings
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Inside/Outside presents poets Andrea Talarico, Andrew Levy, Joanne McFarland, David Groff and Deborah Davidovits. Cost: $15
SAT 9
Lenape People in the Hudson Valley
BEACON
1 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Harv Hilowitz will discuss the first inhabitants of the area and their diaspora. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors; $5 ages 5 to 15)
SAT 9
Donna Minkowitz
BEACON
3:30 p.m. KuBe Art Center
211 Fishkill Ave. | donnaminkowitz.com
The Beacon author will read from her novel, Donnaville.
SAT 9
Kristen Holt-Browning
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
The Beacon author will read from her novel, Ordinary Devotions.
SUN 10
Jim Garber
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The founding member of the Poet’s Corner series will read his work, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 2
The Full Monty
GARRISON
3 & 7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
In this comedy, a group of unemployed male friends bare it all to earn money. Also SUN 3, THURS 8, FRI 9, SAT 10. Cost: $35 ($30 seniors and students)
SAT 2
Jordan Jensen
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The comedian and podcast host, who lives in Brooklyn, will do stand-up. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 3
Omnium Circus
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This accessible performance will include disabled and BIPOC artists and integrated American Sign Language. Cost: $44 to $58
SUN 3
Mutts Gone Nuts
WEST POINT
3 p.m. Ike Hall Theatre | 655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | ikehall.com
Watch nine rescue pups (and four humans) dance, prance, flip and skip in this “comedic canine extravaganza.” Cost: $33 or $45
FRI 8
Man of La Mancha
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players will stage the musical based on Don Quixote about a play within a play and an epic journey. Also SAT 9, SUN 10. Cost: $15 ($8 students and seniors)
FRI 8
The Big Parade
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
In this Salute to Veterans, watch the 1925 silent film about World War I with live musical accompaniment. Free
MUSIC
SAT 2
Motown to Stax and Beyond
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Thirteen touring musicians will perform hits from “the great American soulbook.” Cost: $40 to $57
SUN 3
Sweet Honey in the Rock
POUGHKEEPSIE
3 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The African American women’s music collective and a capella group will perform music from its latest album, #LoveInEvolution. Free
SUN 3
Lana Kollath
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Highlands Chapel | 216 Main St.
highlandschapel.org
The pianist will perform works by Brahms, Bach and Mendelssohn. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 3
So Percussion
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The quartet will play works by Olivier Tarpaga and Bryce Dessner, plus an original composition by a quartet member. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
THURS 7
Air Supply
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, the founding duo, will be joined by a band to perform their hits. Cost: $80 to $110
FRI 8
Joni Mitchell’s Birthday
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Anne Carpenter and Peter Calo, joined by Paul Adamy (bass) and Gary Schreiner (piano), will perform songs by Mitchell to celebrate her 81st birthday. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 9
Back At It
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Sam Krugman (vocals, piano), Wolfgang Lagomarsini (bass) and Timothy Pitt (guitar) will debut as a band with original music. Cost: $25
SAT 9
Annie and the Hedonists
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The band plays music by female blues artists of the 1920s to ’40s. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 9
Chris O’Leary Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The blues artist who fronted The Barnburners plays with his band. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 9
Classic Stones Live
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band plays the music of the Rolling Stones. Cost: $44 to $59
SUN 10
Dionne Warwick
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The six-time Grammy winner will perform her hits. Cost: $75 to $100
SUN 10
The British Rock Show
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This tribute band covers hits from the golden age of rock. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
SAT 2
Putnam Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road
boe.putnamcountyny.gov
Also SUN 3.
SAT 2
Dutchess Early Voting
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Town Hall
807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov
Also SUN 3.
MON 4
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 5
Election Day
6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov to find your polling site.
TUES 5
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Middle School | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
The board will answer questions at 6:30 p.m. about the capital project bond.
TUES 5
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 6
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 7
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
