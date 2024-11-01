FOOTBALL — Beacon ended its regular season on Oct. 25 with a 21-14 loss to visiting Marlboro to finish 6-2 — a vast improvement over the team’s 2-7 mark in 2023. Quarterback Jazziah Whitted completed 15 of 27 passes for 110 yards with two touchdowns. He also ran for 50 yards on nine carries. Giovanni Browley had two catches for 46 yards, including a touchdown, while Elijah Epps caught the other score. On defense, Epps recorded eight tackles. Seeded No. 5 in the Section IX, Class B playoffs, the Bulldogs travel to No. 4 Spackenkill (6-2) tonight (Nov. 1) for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The game can be streamed on the NFHS Network; the winner will face No. 1 Port Jervis (7-1) on Nov. 8.

BOYS’ SOCCER — Seeded No. 2 in the Section IX, Class A playoffs, Beacon had no problem with No. 7 Liberty on Tuesday (Oct. 29), winning 5-0 behind goals by Brody Timm (2), Tye Elias, Josue Pintado and Luca Font. The Bulldogs edged No. 3 Wallkill, 2-1, on Thursday (Oct. 31) to advance to the title game at 6 p.m. Middletown High School on Saturday against No. 1 Lourdes (12-2-2). The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

VOLLEYBALL — Beacon fell on Monday (Oct. 28) to Cornwall, 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-15), a loss that led to the two teams sharing the league title with 7-1 records. Lila Burke had 12 kills, Katherine Ruffy had 17 assists and Shilo Reynolds scored two aces. In a non-league game, Beacon lost, 3-0, at home to O’Neill on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (12-5), seeded No. 2 in the Section IX, Class A tournament, will host the winner of No. 3 Saugerties and No. 6 Port Jervis at 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 6). The winner will advance to the title game.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — After a stellar season with only one loss, No. 3 Beacon fell short at No. 2 New Paltz on Wednesday (Oct. 30) in the first round of the Section IX, Class A playoffs. After the game remained tied at 1-1 following two overtime periods, the Huguenots prevailed in a penalty kick shootout. Noelle Haase scored Beacon’s goal. Officially, the Bulldogs finished 15-1-1, with their only loss to John Jay East Fishkill on Oct. 10.

CROSS-COUNTRY — At the OCIAA Championships at Warwick on Oct. 26, ninth-grader Caellum Tripaldi finished 38th of 150 runners in 17:42.9. For the girls, ninth-grader Elise Moran was 77th of 109 runners in 25:42.4.

HALL OF FAME — Beacon High School announced its 2024 inductees: Brian Mahon (bowling coach, 2000), Kristen McDonald and Jo-Anne Greggo Hockler (softball, 1989), Tom Kirby (baseball, 1988), Dan Soto (baseball, 1997) and Kyle Davis (wrestling, 2017). The ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 3.