Varsity Roundup: Haldane

FOOTBALL — A week after giving up 35 points in a loss at home to Putnam Valley, Haldane rebounded by scoring 35 points of its own on Oct. 26 while blanking Hastings. The Blue Devils led, 21-0, at halftime, scoring on passes in the second quarter from quarterback David Powlis to Jake Thomas (54 yards) and, with 53 seconds left, to Cooper Corless (34 yards). In the second half, Merrick Williams ran 20 yards for a TD to make it 28-0, and on the first play of the fourth quarter, Thomas ran 40 yards for a score. The Blue Devils defense allowed Hastings only 31 yards. Coach Ryan McConville said the key for his team was “not holding onto bad plays and not holding onto a bad game last week.” Haldane (4-3) travels today (Nov. 1) to Dobbs Ferry (4-3).

BOYS’ SOCCER — For the second straight year, Haldane’s season ended with a loss in the Section I, Class C playoffs to North Salem. Neither team scored in the first half of the game, played at North Salem on Wednesday (Oct. 30), but the top-seeded Tigers scored three in the second. Haldane finished 4-13.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — Haldane’s season ended on Wednesday (Oct. 30) with a 5-0 loss at North Salem in the Section I, Class C tournament. The Blue Devils finished 2-13.

VOLLEYBALL — In the final regular-season game on Oct. 25, the Blue Devils fell, 3-0, to Hastings. Elaina Johanson had five kills, Megan Powell scored three aces and Savannah Duggan had 10 digs. Haldane (3-15) did not qualify for the Section I, Class C playoffs.

CROSS-COUNTRY — At the Section I Northern Counties Championship in Milton on Oct. 26, junior Owen Powers won the boys’ 5,000-meter race in 15:57.8 and senior Jack Illian was 11th in 16:56.6 in a field of 127 runners. The team finished second overall, behind Arlington. For the girls, senior Ashley Sousa was 13th of 68 runners in 21:52.6 and seventh-grader Olive Allebrand was 27th in 23:25.3.