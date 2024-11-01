Cold Spring reservoirs drop to 67 percent

Mayor Kathleen Foley reported at the Wednesday (Oct. 30) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board that due to continued drought conditions the reservoirs that supply drinking water to Cold Spring and Nelsonville are at 67 percent capacity and expected to drop to 60 percent within a week.

The Village Board declared a Stage 1 water emergency on Oct. 4, which bans the washing of vehicles or buildings and restricts watering lawns to 7 to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.  

“Please do everything you can to conserve water,” Foley said.

Turton, who has been a reporter for The Current since its founding in 2010, moved to Philipstown from his native Ontario in 1998.

