Individuals may give up to $2,800 per federal candidate per election (primary and general) and $3,300 to candidate committees, as well as annual contributions of up to $5,000 to political action committees (PACS), $10,000 to local and state party committees and $35,500 to national parties. (So-called “Super PACs” can accept unlimited money.)

The chart below includes candidates and PACS that received at least $1,000 in contributions in 2024 from Highlands residents. The number of donors is in parentheses following each total. Money given to PACS that support specific candidates is included in the totals for that candidate.

Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican whose U.S. House seat includes Philipstown, and Alison Esposito, the Republican challenger in the House district that includes Beacon, do not appear on the list because FEC records show they raised less than $1,000 in the Highlands.

The Washington Post analyzed online contributions to the Trump, Harris and Biden campaigns, combined it with voter registration data, and created a color-coded chart of the U.S. Our area is shown here. It does not reflect groups that are not required to disclose their donors.

Opensecrets.org analyzed from which groups candidates receive their funds. The percentages attributed to PACs below include contributions from other candidate committees.

U.S. House, District 17

Mike Lawler (R)

Large Individual Contributions 40%

PAC Contributions* 28%

Other (dividends, income, interest) 26%

Small Individual Contributions (< $200) 6%

Mondaire Jones (D)

Large Individual Contributions 67%

Other (dividends, income, interest) 14%

Small Individual Contributions (< $200) 12%

PAC Contributions* 6%

U.S. House, District 18

Alison Esposito (R)

Large Individual Contributions 33%

Other (dividends, income, interest) 30%

Small Individual Contributions (< $200) 20%

PAC Contributions* 17%

Pat Ryan (D)

Large Individual Contributions 67%

PAC Contributions* 17%

Small Individual Contributions (< $200) 9%

Other (dividends, income, interest) 7%