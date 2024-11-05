The polls are open today from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Here is who you’ll see on the ballot. Turn it over to vote on Proposition 1.

You can check the status of your mail-in ballot on this page.

Note: Voters who have been issued a mail-in ballot may not vote in person on a machine, regardless of whether the ballot was submitted. However, a voter who requested a mail-in ballot but did not return it can complete an affidavit ballot at the polls.

BEACON

The city has three voting sites: South Avenue Elementary School, Rombout Middle School and the Veterans Memorial Building on Main Street. Registered voters can cast their ballots at any of the locations.

PHILIPSTOWN

Registered voters can locate their polling place with this form. You must vote at your designated polling site. For Cold Spring and Nelsonville, it’s the United Methodist Church on Main Street. For Philipstown, it’s the North Highlands firehouse on Fishkill Road, the Garrison firehouse on Route 9 or the Continental Village Clubhouse.