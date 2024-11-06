U.S. HOUSE (DISTRICT 18)

The contest for the House district that includes Beacon, pitted ex-Army officer Pat Ryan against ex-police officer Alison Esposito. Ryan, the incumbent, was born in Kingston and graduated from West Point in 2004. After serving two tours in Iraq, he earned a master’s degree in security studies at Georgetown University and was elected Ulster County executive. Esposito, from Orange County, studied at SUNY Delhi, the City University of New York and the FBI National Academy. She served in the New York City Police Department for 25 years, rising to precinct commander, before joining the ticket of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin in 2022.

549 of 586 districts reporting Alison Esposito (R, C) 149,002 (41.8%)

✓ Pat Ryan (D, WF) 194,237 (54.5%) Dutchess County Alison Esposito (R, C) 51,967 (41.6%)

✓ Pat Ryan (D, WF) 68,797 (55.1%) Beacon Alison Esposito (R, C) 1,513 (21.9%)

✓ Pat Ryan (D, WF) 53,87 (77.9%)

In U.S. House District 19, former Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro lost his bid for a second term to challenger Josh Riley, flipping the seat back to the Democrats. The district includes counties north and west of Dutchess.

655 of 656 precincts reporting Marc Molinaro (R, C) 176,850 (48%)

✓ Josh Riley (D, WF) 180,528 (49%)

U.S. SENATE

The incumbent, Kirsten Gillibrand, won her third, 6-year term.

13,077 of 13,357 districts reporting ✓ Kirsten Gillibrand (D, WF) 4,401,397 (55.8%)

Diane Sare (LaRouche) 35,592 (0.5%)

Michael Sapraicone (R, C) 3,097,014 (39.3%) Dutchess County ✓ Kirsten Gillibrand (D, WF) 78,744 (53.2%)

Diane Sare (LaRouche) 581 (0.4%)

Michael Sapraicone (R, C) 63,715 (43.1%)

STATE SENATE (DISTRICT 39)

Rob Rolison, the first-term incumbent, was challenged by Yvette Valdés Smith, a member of the Dutchess County Legislature whose district includes Ward 4 in Beacon.

204 of 207 districts reporting ✓ Rob Rolison (R, C) 72,815 (48.6%)

Yvette Valdés Smith (D, WF) 68,940 (46%) Dutchess County ✓ Rob Rolison (R, C) 52,028 (49.7%)

Yvette Valdés Smith (D, WF) 47,655 (45.6%) Beacon Rob Rolison (R, C) 1,713 (24.8%)

✓ Yvette Valdés Smith (D, WF) 5,170 (75.1%)

DUTCHESS COMPTROLLER

The incumbent is Gregg Pulver, a Republican from Pine Plains, who was named comptroller by then-County Executive William F.X. O’Neil to succeed Robin Lois, who resigned to take a state-level job. Pulver served 10 years in the county Legislature, the last six as its chair, before losing his re-election bid two weeks before the appointment. He was challenged by Dan Aymar-Blair, a Democrat who is serving his third term representing Ward 4 on the Beacon City Council. Aymar-Blair began his career with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley before moving into the public sector. He has worked for the New York City Department of Education for 15 years and oversees business operations for its special education program.

Although Pulver led by 475 votes on Election Night, of 138,799 cast (including 112 write-in votes), it is not known how many mail-in and affidavit ballots remain. Mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 5 can arrive at the Board of Elections through Tuesday (Nov. 12) to be counted.

Dan Aymar-Blair (D, WF) 69,106 (49.8%)

Gregg Pulver (R, C) 69,581 (50.1%)

Beacon ✓ Dan Aymar-Blair (D, WF) 5,148 (76%)

Gregg Pulver (R, C) 1,623 (24%)

STATE ASSEMBLY (DISTRICT 104)

Jonathan Jacobson ran unopposed for his fourth, 2-year term representing the district, which includes Beacon.

✓ Jonathan Jacobson (D, WF) 53,884 (99.7%)

BEACON CITY COUNCIL

Amber Grant, appointed in January as an at-large member to fill a vacancy created when Pam Wetherbee was shifted to the Ward 3 seat, was elected to a one-year term. Grant served from 2018 to 2019 as the Ward 4 representative and in 2020 and 2021 as an at-large member. In Ward 3, Wetherbee was elected to a one-year term. She served as the Ward 3 representative from 2014 to 2017.

✓ Amber Grant (at-large) 5,312 (98.9%)

✓ Pam Wetherbee (Ward 3) 1,221 (99.4%)

The other members of the City Council are Mayor Lee Kyriacou, Molly Rhodes (Ward 1), Jeff Domanski (Ward 2), Dan Aymar-Blair (Ward 4) and Paloma Wake (at-large). Six of the seven seats will appear on the November 2025 ballot for two-year terms. The mayor, who serves a four-year term, will be on the ballot in 2027.

STATE COURT

There were 10 candidates for five seats on the state Supreme Court for the 9th Judicial District, which includes Dutchess, Putnam, Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties.

Justices serve 14-year terms. The Supreme Court justices in Dutchess County are Christi Acker (elected in 2017), Thomas Davis (2021) and Maria Rosa (2012).

Despite its name, the Supreme Court is not the highest court in New York. That is the Court of Appeals. Instead, it is a trial court that operates at the county level.

1,729 of 1,797 districts reporting ✓ Brett Broge (D, C): 469,705

Private practice, Orange County

✓ Colleen Duffy (D, C): 512,462

Incumbent

Thomas Humbach (R): 335,765

Rockland County Attorney

Leslie Kahn (R): 324,767

Clarkstown town justice (Rockland)

✓ Kyle McGovern (D, C): 483,540

Tarrytown judge (Westchester)

Edward Mevec (R): 328,259

State administrative law judge

Karen Ostberg (R): 327,280

Minisink town justice (Orange)

✓ Mary Anne Scattaretico-Naber (D, C): 475,399

Westchester Family Court

Mark Starkman (R): 324,496

Private practice, Orange County

✓ Rachel Tanguay (D, C): 464,810

Rockland Family Court Dutchess County

✓ Brett Broge (D, C): 69,783

✓ Colleen Duffy (D, C): 76,864

Thomas Humbach (R): 57,434

Leslie Kahn (R): 55,201

✓ Kyle McGovern (D, C): 71,144

Edward Mevec (R): 55,828

Karen Ostberg (R): 56,085

✓ Mary Anne Scattaretico-Naber (D, C): 70,268

Mark Starkman (R): 55,655

✓ Rachel Tanguay (D, C): 68,902

PROPOSALS

Proposition 1

If approved, this proposal will amend the state constitution, which now protects against unequal treatment based on race, color, creed and religion, to also protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes, as well as reproductive healthcare and autonomy. The amendment allows laws to prevent or undo past discrimination.

✓ Yes: 4,478,058 (56.6%)

No: 2,763,919 (34.9%) Dutchess County ✓ Yes: 80,265 (54.3%)

No: 60,526 (40.1%) Beacon ✓ Yes: 5,301 (78.5%)

No: 1,453 (21.5%)

PRESIDENT

The Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, won the state and Dutchess County but the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, won Putnam.

✓ Kamala Harris/Tim Walz (D, WF) 4,328,215 (54.6%)

Donald Trump/J.D. Vance (R, C) 3,427,299 (43.3%)

Dutchess County

✓ Harris/Walz (D, WF) 75,795 (51.2%)

Trump/Vance (R, C) 69,307 (46.8%)

Putnam County

Harris/Walz (D, WF) 22,859 (42%)

✓ Trump/Vance (R, C) 30,654 (56.4%)