Halvey buy Libby, which closes

The Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon announced on Thursday (Jan. 2) that it has bought and closed the Libby Funeral Home.

“This is the merging of two great legacy funeral homes in the city of Beacon,” said Libby owner Matthew Fiorillo and General Manager Joseph Schuka in a statement. “We have chosen Patrick [Halvey] and his team at Riverview Funeral Home because we trust them to continue caring for families with professionalism and to uphold our outstanding level of service.”

Riverview Funeral Home is owned by Halvey, whose grandfather, John, founded the business in 1933. Patrick Halvey relocated it to a newly constructed facility at 2 Beekman St. in 2017. Libby was located at 55 Teller Ave.