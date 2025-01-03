William Joseph Zablinis Jr., 82, formerly of Cold Spring, died Dec. 30 in the Bronx, where he lived with his daughter, Leah.

Bill was born Jan. 2, 1942, in Teaneck, New Jersey, the son of William and Adele (Tiunis) Zablinis, proud second-generation Lithuanians. He grew up in Fairview, New Jersey, and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School.

After graduating, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, then attended Fordham University to earn a professional degree in teaching. He worked in primary education as a reading teacher for 25 years at the Croton-Harmon School District, until his retirement in 2001.

In October 1969, he married Jeanne Griesbach, who died in 2008.

Bill enjoyed the outdoors and camping across the country with his family. He appreciated nature and animals and was known for taking in rescue animals. He always was a DIY man, for better or worse. Above all, he was an excellent chef.

He is survived by his children, Leah Zablinis (Mena Labiep) and Marakim Taylor (Ryan); his brother, Robert Zablinis (Patricia); and his grandchildren, Madeline Cruz, Cameron Cruz, and Jordan Taylor.

Friends may call on Saturday (Jan. 4) from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:45 a.m. at the Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Pearl S. Buck Foundation (pearlsbuck.org).