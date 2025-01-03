Investors update older homes, and their prices

TikTok users took aim when a Brooklyn design firm in 2023 listed a renovated property in Beacon for nearly five times the amount it had paid three years earlier.

In a one-minute post in July 2023, a user named BavidDoughy ranted about the 1940-built Cape Cod at 112 Washington Ave. that Factioned bought for $260,000, renovated and relisted for $1.25 million.

“This video goes out to all the greedy, delusional house flippers in my area who are buying houses like this and doing too much,” he said. The post prompted more than 55,000 comments.

Factioned was not that delusional. In June, the home sold for $1.1 million. Nor is the company alone in replacing the city’s modest single-family homes built many decades earlier with modern residences.

An 1880s Victorian at 33 Davis St. with three bedrooms and three baths that sold for $325,000 in August 2020 underwent a restoration in 2022 that added two bedrooms and a bathroom. The property sold in June for $2.23 million, or $330,000 more than the asking price.

A limited liability company that bought 144 Spring Valley St. for $370,000 in March demolished the two-bedroom house and is building a new five-bedroom one offered for $1.7 million. It will have “double-height” ceilings on the first floor and a “stunning patio and spacious yard with views,” according to the Zillow listing. Spring Valley runs along Fishkill Creek.

The same investors won Planning Board approval to subdivide 46 Judson St., built in 1930. They renovated that property, selling it for $960,000 in January, and used the second lot to build 50 Judson St., which is for sale at $1.35 million.

At Factioned, design director Jared Lairmore said he moved to Beacon, to a home three blocks from the Washington Avenue property, before the pandemic hit in March 2020. With most businesses closing, the firm decided to buy and renovate 112 Washington to keep its staff working.

“We made a commitment internally that we weren’t going to get rid of any of our staff, if at all possible,” said Lairmore.

He described the project as a “passion project and not a flip.” Factioned’s gut renovation included dropping the first floor by 2 feet to increase the ceiling height and adding a sunroom and outdoor balcony with a fire pit.

“It would be like if you bought a custom home — where you came to us as a client,” said Lairmore. “This has that level of detail and consideration.”

The median home purchase in November in Beacon was $1.17 million, according to data compiled by the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. The sales included 37 N. Elm. Built in 1900, the property sold for $1.2 million after being purchased in February 2023 for $340,000 and renovated. Buyers paid between $900,000 and $1 million for at least four other single-family homes this year.

With inventory lower by 19 percent during the 12 months ending Nov. 30, the median price for single-family homes in Dutchess County stood at $465,000 — about 10 percent higher than the previous year, according to OneKey MLS, a listing service. Homes stayed on the market for an average of 57 days, compared to 73 days during the previous year.