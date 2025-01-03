Benefits organizations in Putnam, Dutchess

Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley announced this week that it awarded more than $350,000 in grants to nonprofits, students and organizations.

The funds, raised from individual donors, family funds and CFHV’s annual garden party, were distributed to 85 nonprofits, including in Dutchess ($179,500), Putnam ($50,000) and Ulster ($126,000) counties.

In Beacon, the recipients include the Be a Friend Project, Compass Arts, the Howland Chamber Music Circle, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, Land to Learn and the Veterans Repertory Theater.

In Philipstown, the recipients include  the Desmond-Fish Public Library, Ecological Citizen’s Project, Garrison Art Center, Highlands Current Inc., the Putnam History Museum, the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub and Topfield Equestrian Center.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.