Benefits organizations in Putnam, Dutchess

Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley announced this week that it awarded more than $350,000 in grants to nonprofits, students and organizations.

The funds, raised from individual donors, family funds and CFHV’s annual garden party, were distributed to 85 nonprofits, including in Dutchess ($179,500), Putnam ($50,000) and Ulster ($126,000) counties.

In Beacon, the recipients include the Be a Friend Project, Compass Arts, the Howland Chamber Music Circle, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, Land to Learn and the Veterans Repertory Theater.

In Philipstown, the recipients include the Desmond-Fish Public Library, Ecological Citizen’s Project, Garrison Art Center, Highlands Current Inc., the Putnam History Museum, the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub and Topfield Equestrian Center.