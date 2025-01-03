Longtime assistant steps down

Matthew Covucci, the chief of staff to Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne, has stepped down and will be succeeded by Dain Pascocello, most recently the chief of staff for state Sen. Rob Rolison. 

Covucci served as Byrne’s chief of staff since 2017, when Byrne began the first of two terms in the state Assembly. Byrne was elected as county executive in 2022.

Dain Pascocello
Dain Pascocello (Photo provided)

A 2003 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Pascocello also has been chief of staff for Rep. John Faso and director of communications for Orange County. 

In other county news, Legislator Paul Jonke, who represents Southeast, does not plan to run for a fourth term in November, according to the Mid Hudson News, which cited a letter he sent to the chair of the Southeast Republican Committee.

Related stories:

Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

Garrison School Seeks DEI Volunteers

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kathleen Foley

This is great news for Putnam and for us here in the village. Dain is a consummate professional and has been an excellent colleague as part of Sen. Rolison’s staff. I look forward to working with him in his new capacity in the county executive’s office.

Foley is the Cold Spring mayor.

0
0