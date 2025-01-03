Conditions return to normal but conservation encouraged

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) on Friday (Jan. 3) lifted a drought watch that had covered all 62 counties, including Putnam and Dutchess.

“Recent precipitation and the vigilance of New Yorkers who heeded calls to conserve water resources have alleviated dry conditions across the state,” said DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar in a statement.

New York State encourages ongoing water conservation to ensure adequate supply for emergency uses.

Drought stages are calculated using the State Drought Index, which evaluates whether several drought indicators have reached critical thresholds. DEC experts track and evaluate drought conditions based on stream flows, lake and reservoir storage levels and groundwater levels.