Conditions return to normal but conservation encouraged

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) on Friday (Jan. 3) lifted a drought watch that had covered all 62 counties, including Putnam and Dutchess.

“Recent precipitation and the vigilance of New Yorkers who heeded calls to conserve water resources have alleviated dry conditions across the state,” said DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar in a statement.

New York State encourages ongoing water conservation to ensure adequate supply for emergency uses.

Drought stages are calculated using the State Drought Index, which evaluates whether several drought indicators have reached critical thresholds. DEC experts track and evaluate drought conditions based on stream flows, lake and reservoir storage levels and groundwater levels.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.